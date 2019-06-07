Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d 2019 review

Mercedes has given its whole GLC compact SUV line-up a mid-life makeover in an effort to keep it competitive in an increasingly crowded market sector. The 220d is expected to be the big seller when it comes on stream later this year, so until then, the 300d is the diesel-engined entry point and effectively replaces both the old 250d and 350d.

You’ll be hard pressed to spot the changes from the outside, so subtle are the upgrades. However, look closely and you might pick out the slimmer LED headlamps, reprofiled grille and subtly tweaked tail-lights. There are also restyled bumpers front and rear. It’s very subtle, but it does just enough to mark this out as the newer car.

It’s inside where some of the biggest changes have been wrought, with the GLC finally getting the latest electronic architecture already seen on the A-Class. All models get the MBUX 10.3in infotainment touchscreen with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command and a large central touchpad, which looks sleeker but is less intuitive than the old Comand rotary dial.

Ahead of the driver are standard analogue dials that flank a 5.5in trip computer screen, while AMG Line Premium models and above get a fully configurable 12.3in digital dial pack. This can also be ordered as an option on lesser versions. Finally, there’s Mercedes' latest steering wheel, which feels great in your hands but is festooned with buttons.