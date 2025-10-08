BACK TO ALL NEWS
Leapmotor B10 to land in UK next month as £30k family EV

Skoda Elroq-sized crossover will have 270-mile range and be key in Chinese brand's expansion plan

8 October 2025

The new Leapmotor B10 electric crossover will arrive in the UK next month, priced from just under £30,000.

That price includes a £1500 'Leap Grant' that Leapmotor applies to all retail purchases, its Chinese-built cars being ineligible for the UK government's Electric Car Grant.

Business buyers of the B10 will pay £31,495 without the incentive, which will remain available on all Leapmotor models throughout 2026 in a bid to expand the Stellantis brand's presence in the retail market, which has accounted for 76% of its sales here since its February arrival.

So far, Leapmotor has registered 1535 cars in the UK and has an order bank of nearly 4000, and it expects the arrival of the B10 in November to help substantially grow its footprint in 2026.

As with the other Leapmotor models, the Skoda Elroq-sized B10 will be sold in one trim, with a 67kWh battery, 168kW charging and a 270-mile range; and a 215bhp motor on the rear axle giving a 0-62mph time of 6.8sec.

It will be highly specified as standard, in line with Leapmotor's push to cement its positioning in a crowded market, explained its UK boss Damien Dally.

"Our mission is to be the best-value EV brand, offering the highest level of technology and specification as standard," he said.

Leapmotor B10 dashboard

To that end, the B10's standard kit list includes a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, a 360deg camera, a 14.6in touchscreen, ambient lighting, an electric bootlid and wireless smartphone mirroring.

The B10 will be followed in mid-2026 by the closely related B05 hatchback, which is sized to go up against the Kia EV4, Peugeot E-308 and Volkswagen ID 3 and will likely be priced from around £25,000.

Dally acknowledged that it's unlikely to be as popular as its crossover sibling, because while the C-segment accounts for nearly half of the UK car market, SUVs make up around three quarters of that segment.

However, he added that "there will be some people for whom the default isn't just to go for SUVs", suggesting the B05 can help Leapmotor to grow its share of the retail market.

Leapmotor recently revealed a hot Ultra version of the B05, and Dally said discussions are under way on whether to bring it to the UK - but he said simplicity was at the core of Leapmotor's business strategy, with each car available in "one specification as standard".

Beyond that, Leapmotor will add a pair of B-segment models – the A05 supermini and A10 crossover – by 2027, giving it rivals to the Renault 4 and Renault 5 respectively.

The Chinese brand now sells out of 53 Stellantis dealers across the UK and is planning to open another 20 showrooms nationwide by the end of the year. 

