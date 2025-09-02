BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: JLR production and sales 'severely disrupted' by cyber attack
JLR production and sales 'severely disrupted' by cyber attack

No new Land Rover cars are able to be made or registered as manufacturer races to solve global system fault

News
Felix PageWill Rimell Autocar
2 mins read
2 September 2025

Global production and sales of JLR models have been “severely disrupted” by a cyber attack that the firm is continuing to grapple with for a second day.

Autocar first reported the issues affecting JLR dealer registrations on Monday. The firm confirmed on Tuesday that it has been “shutting down our systems” to mitigate the impact of a "cyber incident" that occurred over the weekend.

JLR added that “at this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen” and “we are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner”. 

This shutting down of systems is understood to have led to a halt of production at Solihull, where the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are built.

Autocar also understood the issues are impacting parts supplies and new car handovers.

JLR however would not confirm this. It was also unable to confirm a timescale for the fix.

Autocar was first made aware of the "cyber incident" on Monday. A JLR dealer confirmed the issue and said the branch had registered no new cars on 'new plate' day (1 September), traditionally one of the year's busiest for new car registrations.

JLR parent company Tata posted a notice to the Indian stock exchange on Monday that referred to the issue as an "IT security incidence" without giving further details. 

JLR's public-facing website appears to be fully operational, including the car configurator.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Marc 2 September 2025

Some wronguns stood outside their data centre with an aerial and some tin snips, bypassed the security system and stole all the data, broke it for parts and resold it all on eBay. Now Mardell will come out of retirement and angrily demand that the police and the taxpayer should pay to cover the additional security measures needed to stop happening again.

Thekrankis 1 September 2025
The renowned JLR ongoing unreliability in a nutshell.

