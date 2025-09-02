Global production and sales of JLR models have been “severely disrupted” by a cyber attack that the firm is continuing to grapple with for a second day.

Autocar first reported the issues affecting JLR dealer registrations on Monday. The firm confirmed on Tuesday that it has been “shutting down our systems” to mitigate the impact of a "cyber incident" that occurred over the weekend.

JLR added that “at this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen” and “we are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner”.

This shutting down of systems is understood to have led to a halt of production at Solihull, where the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are built.

Autocar also understood the issues are impacting parts supplies and new car handovers.

JLR however would not confirm this. It was also unable to confirm a timescale for the fix.

Autocar was first made aware of the "cyber incident" on Monday. A JLR dealer confirmed the issue and said the branch had registered no new cars on 'new plate' day (1 September), traditionally one of the year's busiest for new car registrations.

JLR parent company Tata posted a notice to the Indian stock exchange on Monday that referred to the issue as an "IT security incidence" without giving further details.

JLR's public-facing website appears to be fully operational, including the car configurator.