The devasting cyber attack on JLR has resulted in an estimated £1.5 billion drop in revenue, after sales plummeted by nearly a quarter across the three-month period including the September shutdown.

Sales to dealers fell 24% in the three months to the end of September to 66,165, new figures released by JLR show.

The drop represents the loss of 21,138 cars compared with the same period in 2024. Multiplied by the £72,000 average revenue per car that JLR receives from sales to dealers, that means the company will take a hit of £1.52