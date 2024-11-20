Jaguar has released a new preview image of its upcoming Design Vision Concept, providing the best look yet at the car that will set the tone for the brand's new era.

The image, which is of the car’s rear end, confirms Autocar’s exclusive report that the brand’s upcoming cars will omit a traditional rear window in favour of a Polestar 4-style digital mirror.

It also showcases the concept car’s dramatic proportions, with a remarkably wide rear wheel arch and track, as well as a repeated contrast between smooth curves and hard-edged straight lines.

Conventional rear lights cannot be seen: they are either out of view of the preview shot or are concealed by the prominent slats running across the car’s tail.

These slats mirror those featured in the new 'Leaper' logo, suggesting the car could showcase Jaguar's new branding in large scale.

The image was posted to social media accompanied by the text “copy nothing”, reiterating the mantra of JLR creative chief Gerry McGovern – and a phrase that is derived from that of Jaguar founder William Lyons.

The unexpected post comes in the wake of the strong reaction to Jaguar’s rebrand, which was detailed in full on 19 November.

“We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community,” said McGovern about the rebrand.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell has described Jaguar’s rebirth as “a complete reset”, calling its new effort “something spectacular”.

The concept will be shown in full on 2 December at Miami Art Week.

It is set to preview a four-door electric GT, which will be the first in a three-car line-up due from 2026.

The production car, which recently began road testing, will pack north of 575bhp and have a range of more than 430 miles. It will be priced in excess of £100,000, positioning it as a rival for the Porsche Taycan.