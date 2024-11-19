BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar reveals new logo and branding for EV reinvention
UP NEXT
Reborn Renault 5 undercuts rivals with £22,995 starting price

Jaguar reveals new logo and branding for EV reinvention

Four new design elements are “a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar"

Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
19 November 2024

JLR has adapted its 90-year-old Jaguar brand for “the second century”, with four new design elements that are called “symbols of change” for the marque.

The British car maker last week began testing prototypes of its four-door GT model on public roads, the first of three models to launch in 2026, and plans to reveal a design prototype during December’s Miami Art Week which will set the tone for the brand’s complete electric rebirth.

The first is a ‘Device Mark’, in effect a new font (called Exuberant) in which the word ‘Jaguar’ will be displayed. 

Related articles

The second is a 16-bar grid of horizontal stripes called a ‘Strike Through’, which will become both a background and a “universally recognised symbol” of the new cars. 

The third is a new colour palette used on the upcoming concept and intended to “present texture and movement”. 

And the fourth is the ‘Maker’s Mark’, which has two elements. The first is a traditional Jaguar ‘Leaper’, now redesigned. The second is a medallion shaped “monogram” combining ‘j’ and ‘r’ in a circular surround. 

“This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, returning it to the values that once made it so loved, but making it relevant for a contemporary audience,” said design boss Gerry McGovern. “We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

Speaking at an exclusive event earlier this month at the inner sanctum of JLR’s Gaydon design studio, chief commercial officer Lennard Hoornik said that if a company like Jaguar wanted to make radical changes, “first, you have to find the guts to do it”. 

More generally, CEO Adrian Mardell described Jaguar’s changes as “a complete reset” and asserted that “this time, we’re going to do something spectacular.” Jaguar MD Rawdon reiterated the “fearless” remark, and said the aim was to take Jaguar “back to its natural habitat”, a move that would unashamedly take the cars to an average price point more than double the £55,000 held by the outgoing cars. He promised cars with “a visceral, emotional connection with the driver”.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MINI Aceman SE review 2024 01 front tracking
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 01 front cornering
Maserati Grancabrio
7
Maserati Grancabrio
Audi A1 front three quarter
Audi A1
7
Audi A1
Dacia Duster
Used Dacia Duster 2009-2018 review
8
Used Dacia Duster 2009-2018 review
Lexus RCF Ultimate 2024 front tracking 42
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
7
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition

View all car reviews

Back to top

Addressing criticism that the new Jaguars would be EV-only, Glover urged commentators to avoid “thinking 2024” but to recognise that the first car would have a seven or eight year life from late 2026, at which stage the world’s four million fast chargers would have grown to 15 million. In any case, the first Jaguar – the super-GT – would have a battery range of around 430miles, and would be able to accept 200miles of charge in 15 minutes.         

Advertisement

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

used Jaguar cars for sale

Jaguar XE 3.0 V6 S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£14,990
64,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Jaguar XE 2.0d R-Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£5,495
117,130miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Portfolio Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£20,250
36,673miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-Type 3.0 V6 British Design Edition Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£32,980
45,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Portfolio Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,490
51,675miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 P250i R-Dynamic Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£36,150
23,482miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE ESTATE 5.0 P550 V8 SVR Quickshift AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£68,302
1,818miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 2.0d R-Sport Sportbrake Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,495
85,358miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 3.0d S V6 Premium Luxury Auto Euro 5 4dr
2011
£6,000
83,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 5852 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
15
Add a comment…
Nick L 19 November 2024

Good design shouldn't need to come with a description of what it means.  It reminds me of when you see a registration number advertised with an explanation in brackets of what it supposedly looks like - but clearly doesn't.

We tend to recoil at any rebranding when it occurs because we're familiar with the existing one, but only time will tell really.  It would be good to get all the people responsible for this together in a room in 15 years to see how they think it went with hindsight.  In fact, let's all meet up here in November 2039 and take a retrospective view...

In the meantime, my initial thoughts are of the Emperor's New Clothes, but I'm prepared to keep an open mind for now.

CarNut170 19 November 2024

Are Jaguar's design folk working in MS Paint?! LOL - So, so many job losses...

scrap 19 November 2024

Instead of referring to customers as 'clients', just build the cars properly. They will feel much more respected then, and more likely to feel warmth towards the brand.

Latest Reviews

MINI Aceman SE review 2024 01 front tracking
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 01 front cornering
Maserati Grancabrio
7
Maserati Grancabrio
Audi A1 front three quarter
Audi A1
7
Audi A1
Dacia Duster
Used Dacia Duster 2009-2018 review
8
Used Dacia Duster 2009-2018 review
Lexus RCF Ultimate 2024 front tracking 42
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition
7
Lexus RC F Ultimate Edition

View all car reviews