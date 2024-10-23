BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar builds new E-Types 50 years after GT's retirement

Seminal grand tourer reborn from scratch – with choice of modern features and 18-carat gold badges

Felix Page
23 October 2024

Jaguar has put the E-Type back into (very limited) production to mark 50 years since the seminal GT's retirement.

The firm's in-house historic vehicles division, Jaguar Classic, has used original blueprints to build two new E-Types from the ground up for a client in Southeast Asia, revealing them a half-century after the final example of the original car rolled off the line in Coventry.

Designed to original Series I E-Type specification but inspired by the run-out Series III Commemorative Edition, they are the only 'new' E-Types ever to leave the Jaguar Classic workshop, said the firm. 

Both are drophead coupés, one finished in Signet Green and the other in Opal Black - both variations of colour schemes that were on the options list in 1974.   

They draw their power from the 3.8-litre straight six that powered the E-Type from 1961-1964, though now equipped with electronic fuel injection in place of the original's triple SU carbs and a five-speed, rather than four-speed, manual gearbox. 

Jaguar has not given a power figure, but no doubt it's up on the Series I's 265bhp. 

There are other subtle modernisation measures inside, where creature comforts including a Bluetooth radio and heated windscreen have been 'discreetly' integrated in a bid to enhance usability. 

In keeping with their highly exclusive positioning, the Commemorative E-Types are also fitted with hand-woven Bridge of Weir tan leather seats, an aluminium centre console engraved with an original E-Type design blueprint and knurled silver toggle switches on the dashboard.

Meanwhile, renowned Birmingham jewellery firm Deakin & Francis has refinished the 'growler' badges in 18-carat gold and mother-of-pearl. 

It has yet to be revealed how much the two 'new' E-Types will cost their owner, but it will be significantly more than Jaguar Classic's £315,000 'Reborn' E-Type from 2021 – a restoration rather than a 'new' car. Each took more than 2000 hours to build, said the firm.  

The Commemorative E-Types arrive not long after Jaguar ended production of the GT's spiritual successor, the F-Type. The XE and XF saloons have been retired, too, as has the E-Pace crossover, and the final units of the F-Pace SUV will roll down the line in Solihull over the coming weeks.

Jaguar will reveal a concept for its first new-era electric car – a sleek, luxurious GT – in December but will have no new cars on sale for around a year after that, instead focusing on aftersales and brand-positioning activities as it ramps up for an all-out electric reinvention in 2026.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar gives its top-of-the-range sports car more poke and sharper handling

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

kinega 23 October 2024

Still got triple SU's in the photo not EFI. Beautiful thing though.

