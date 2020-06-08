2021 Ineos Grenadier: first prototype caught testing in disguise

The soon-to-be-unveiled Ineos Grenadier has been seen for the first time in revealing spy shots of a disguised prototype.

Caught at what looks like a top-secret UK testing facility, it's the first sighting of the back-to-basics 4x4 ahead of anticipated reveal in the coming weeks.

Although we knew that this would be an uncompromising off-road car developed in the mould of the original Land Rover Defender, the images confirm that car's boxy exterior provides heavy inspiration. From the front, we can also see a likeness to early versions of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

The clearest Defender inspiration is at the front, where the Grenadier appears to share the same round headlights and horizontal bar grille design. The rear gives less away; the prototype has no back windows, suggesting either heavy disguise or that this is a commercial variant of some sort.

Earlier this year, a series of behind-the-scenes videos were released on the Ineos website ahead of a supposedly imminent a full debut for the rugged 4x4. Viewers were given an in-depth look at the Grenadier's box-section ladder frame chassis and beam-axle front-and-rear suspension. Both have long been staples of dedicated off-road vehicles, and Ineos is looking to continue that tradition.

“A ladder frame is the only way to build a proper off-road vehicle 4x4,” said chief engineer for vehicle integration Andreas Albrecht. “We are not using a monocoque, because we are not building an SUV.”