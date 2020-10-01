2022 Honda Civic previewed in leaked patent images

Honda is developing the eleventh-generation Honda Civic for launch in 2022, and leaked patent filings have given us our first hint of the hatchback’s design.
The patent images were exposed on the CivicXI forum and reveal subtle but important changes to the Skoda Octavia rival, similar to those exhibited by the recently spied next-generation Civic Type R performance variant.
At the front, the headlights are less angular and the grille has been significantly narrowed, while the body looks to have been made longer and wider, possibly to bring the car into line with the larger Accord that Honda sells in the US.
The tail-lights have also been reworked, as is the case with the 2022 Type R.
The new Civic will have a less sporty appearance than the current model, with the patents suggesting that Honda has removed the outgoing car’s distinctive liftback and spoiler.
Autocar understands that the next Type R will be a hybrid, and it's all but confirmed that this technology will be available on the standard car, too, as Honda has vowed to make all its European sales electrified by 2022.
It has also been suggested that the new Type R will use a powertrain in the vein of the Honda NSX supercar, which pairs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre petrol V6 with three electric motors.
The patent images gives little clue to the upcoming interior, but shots of the Type R suggest we can expect a reworked steering wheel and dashboard design, alongside a dashtop-mounted touchscreen.
A Honda spokesperson declined to comment on the images.
READ MORE
2022 Honda Civic Type R: next-gen hot hatch seen for first time
Honda E Advance 2020 UK review
Join the debate
jonboy4969
Thank god they have pulled
Thank god they have pulled away from that awful looking thing they have now, no wonder sales have plummetted, worldwide, cars have become too fussy these days and need to go back to basics, with a good looking car that does not need 500 different bits on the front of it.
si73
jonboy4969 wrote:
I actually like the current car, it has a good stance and looks purposeful, has a look of something moving even when stationary, agree with a lot of comments that the black fake grills in the bumpers are a bit unnecessary but for me they don't detract from what I think is a great looking car that is a nice fastback shape as opposed the the previous and more common near vertical style hatchback.
This new one looks to be the same shape in profile just with less detailing and as such it looks a little bland, more vag than honda.
My son just bought a 2017 1.0 SR in red and it looks fantastic to me, it's a superb drive and the ice touch screen works really well with Android auto. It's a fantastic car and I am a little jealous.
Add your comment