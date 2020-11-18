New 2022 Honda Civic prototype revealed in saloon form

Honda has revealed the next-generation Civic for the first time, showcasing a prototype of the saloon variant that will go on sale in the United States next year.

The 11th-generation of the family car will launch in saloon form, with the hatchback variant following later – with a Civic Type R hot hatch also confirmed. Honda has yet to confirm if the new model will be offered in the UK and Europe.

While the new Civic maintains several of the key styling elements of its predecessor it has a cleaner design influenced by the US-market Accord. It retains the low ride and bonnet of its predecessor, although Honda says designers extensively reworked the upper body by moving the A-pillars forward, to improve visibility. The wing mirrors have also been moved to the side doors.

The new Civic also has a reworked, smaller grille at the front, while the rear track has been widened. There are also new rear lights, while the saloon model shown by Honda also gains a new aerodynamic lip on the boot.

Honda has yet to release images of the interior, but it says the Civic has been given a more dramatic makeover with a ‘cleaner’ dashboard and a new 9in infotainment system.

Honda has yet to outline powertrains or technical specifications for the new machine. Autocar understands that the forthcoming Type R will utilise a hybrid powertrain.

The saloon version of the new Civic will continue to be manufactured for the US market at the firm’s North American plants in Indiana, USA and Ontario, Canada. The hatchback versions of the outgoing Civic were all produced at Honda’s Swindon plant, but with that facility closing production of the US models will switch to the Greensburg, Indiana factory.

Unusually, Honda chose to reveal the new Civic prototype with a presentation on internet gaming streaming channel Twitch.

