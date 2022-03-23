New hybrid-only Honda Civic completes brand's electrified line-up

​​The new hybrid-only Honda Civic has been revealed for Europe ahead of its autumn on-sale date, completing the brand’s plans to electrify all its mainstream European models by the end of 2022.

The eleventh-generation hatchback was first revealed for the American market at LA motor show late last year.

Alongside the Civic reveal, Honda also confirmed it will launch a small electric SUV, a new hybrid compact SUV and a new-generation CR-V in 2023.

The new Civic’s e:HEV system pairs a newly developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors, producing 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque. Honda said it is targeting under 110g/km CO2 emissions.

The hot Honda Civic Type R, however, will retain a pure-combustion set-up, likely to be based around an evolved version of the current car's 'K20C1' 2.0-litre turbo four, which produces 316bhp - making it one of the most powerful front-drive cars on sale today.

The Japanese firm has taken an evolutionary approach for the 11th-generation Civic's styling, though notably the new car adopts a fastback-style sloping roofline, ditching the current model's prominent rear wing. The rear hatch itself is said to be lighter, and features smaller hinges for a cleaner roofline, while the A-pillars are two inches further back than on the current car and the wheelbase is 35mm longer.

The Mk11 Civic adopts a minimalistic and "human-centred" cabin design similar to the new Honda HR-V and Honda Jazz.

A honeycomb-style trim panel with integrated air vents runs the width of the dashboard, while a free-standing 7.0in infotainment touchscreen brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

There will be three trims available: Elegance, Sport & Advance. There’s no confirmed specification yet for the UK, but in the US, top-spec cars get a 10.2in digital display, a Bose sound system, wireless charging and a larger 9.0in touchscreen.