BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New hybrid-only Honda Civic completes brand's electrified line-up
UP NEXT
Next-generation hatchback to lead Mini's future line-up

New hybrid-only Honda Civic completes brand's electrified line-up

Mk11 Civic hatchback uses 2.0-litre petrol unit with two electric motors
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
23 March 2022

​​The new hybrid-only Honda Civic has been revealed for Europe ahead of its autumn on-sale date, completing the brand’s plans to electrify all its mainstream European models by the end of 2022.

The eleventh-generation hatchback was first revealed for the American market at LA motor show late last year. 

Alongside the Civic reveal, Honda also confirmed it will launch a small electric SUV, a new hybrid compact SUV and a new-generation CR-V in 2023.

Related articles

The new Civic’s e:HEV system pairs a newly developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors, producing 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque. Honda said it is targeting under 110g/km CO2 emissions. 

The hot Honda Civic Type R, however, will retain a pure-combustion set-up, likely to be based around an evolved version of the current car's 'K20C1' 2.0-litre turbo four, which produces 316bhp - making it one of the most powerful front-drive cars on sale today.  

The Japanese firm has taken an evolutionary approach for the 11th-generation Civic's styling, though notably the new car adopts a fastback-style sloping roofline, ditching the current model's prominent rear wing. The rear hatch itself is said to be lighter, and features smaller hinges for a cleaner roofline, while the A-pillars are two inches further back than on the current car and the wheelbase is 35mm longer.

The Mk11 Civic adopts a minimalistic and "human-centred" cabin design similar to the new Honda HR-V and Honda Jazz.

A honeycomb-style trim panel with integrated air vents runs the width of the dashboard, while a free-standing 7.0in infotainment touchscreen brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

There will be three trims available: Elegance, Sport & Advance. There’s no confirmed specification yet for the UK, but in the US, top-spec cars get a 10.2in digital display, a Bose sound system, wireless charging and a larger 9.0in touchscreen.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Honda Civic review hero front

Honda Civic

Honda’s 10th-generation Civic hatchback goes global — but is that good news?

Read our review
Back to top

Rear-seat passengers benefit from 1.4in more leg room, while larger side windows aim to enhance the feeling of spaciousness and the new hatch design preserves head room. 

Honda claims the new Civic brings a 19% improvement in torsional rigidity compared with its predecessor, which is said to bring enhanced ride quality, handling performance and refinement, while new adhesive and insulation methods reduce noise, vibration and harshness. 

The hatchback is also, says Honda, more fun to drive, courtesy of new ball joints and bearings at the front that "improve steering feel and self-centring", a wider rear track that boosts stability and a 35mm longer wheelbase for improved ride quality. 

Car Review
Honda Civic
Honda Civic review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Civic, which was built at Honda’s Swindon plant until it closed in 2019, is now produced at the Yorii factory in Japan for models sold to Japanese and European markets. For North America, the model is built at the firm’s plant in Indiana.

No pricing has yet been announced for the model, but it’s expected to command a slight rise over the outgoing model’s starting price of £22,730.

Used cars for sale

 Honda Civic 1.6 I-dtec Se Plus 5dr
2015
£7,836
97,495miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-dtec S 5dr
2015
£8,700
57,104miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-dtec Se Plus 5dr [nav]
2015
£9,147
66,456miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-dtec Se Plus 5dr
2015
£9,190
55,776miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.4 I-vtec S 5dr
2015
£9,250
39,879miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.4 I-vtec S 5dr
2015
£9,495
32,372miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-dtec S 5dr
2016
£9,995
56,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.6 I-dtec Se Plus 5dr [nav]
2016
£10,000
67,094miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Honda Civic 1.4 I-vtec S 5dr
2016
£10,200
33,501miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
25
Add a comment…
stokiesuzuki78 17 November 2021

A very conservative design that looks much toned down to placate the Americans. Presumably that's why the front end is virtually identical to a US Accord, circa 1993! That rear bulkhead behind the rear seats looks to reduce load width when the seats are folded though. 

alicebudda 24 June 2021
Girls for sex in your city - bit. ly/4you4Ever
Tino22 24 June 2021

I see little to like in the new design but then I'm a Mk10 owner and lover, so I would say that. The car looks disproportioned and I agree with the earlier post that it replicates the 3 series GT from the side, which is no compliment. The front and rear have been 'adjusted' probably for American tastes and toned down but with no aesthetic gain. The existing 1.5 litre turbo in the Mk10 is a peach of engine, whether with the manual or CVT gearbox and it is a shame we are losing it so early in Europe. Mine, albeit a higher spec. model, came fully loaded with active safety systems in 2018 that are only now becoming standard or still optional with other manufacturers in 2021. Powered sunroof, rear camera, LED lights, great stereo, the list goes on. oh yes, and an average 42mpg over the life of the car. It ticked so many boxes sufficiently well (even accounting for a sluggish infotainment system slated by the motoring press) that I bought the car at the end of the finance agreement for the first time ever. The new Honda hybrid engine has recieved great reviews in the Jazz and CRV and may do well in the Civic but I don't think I'm ready for it yet or the new shape - so it may just be the excuse I need to buy that Mk10 Type R Sportline  - it will only be my second mid life crisis.

Latest Drives

1 RML Short Wheelbase prototype 2022 UK review lead

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review

RML Short Wheelbase 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review

Nio ET7 Premier Version 2022 review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

View all latest drives