New hybrid-only Honda Civic completes brand's electrified line-up

The new hybrid-only Honda Civic has been revealed for Europe ahead of its autumn on-sale date, completing the brand’s plans to electrify all its mainstream European models by the end of 2022.
The eleventh-generation hatchback was first revealed for the American market at LA motor show late last year.
Alongside the Civic reveal, Honda also confirmed it will launch a small electric SUV, a new hybrid compact SUV and a new-generation CR-V in 2023.
The new Civic’s e:HEV system pairs a newly developed 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors, producing 181bhp and 232lb ft of torque. Honda said it is targeting under 110g/km CO2 emissions.
The hot Honda Civic Type R, however, will retain a pure-combustion set-up, likely to be based around an evolved version of the current car's 'K20C1' 2.0-litre turbo four, which produces 316bhp - making it one of the most powerful front-drive cars on sale today.
The Japanese firm has taken an evolutionary approach for the 11th-generation Civic's styling, though notably the new car adopts a fastback-style sloping roofline, ditching the current model's prominent rear wing. The rear hatch itself is said to be lighter, and features smaller hinges for a cleaner roofline, while the A-pillars are two inches further back than on the current car and the wheelbase is 35mm longer.
The Mk11 Civic adopts a minimalistic and "human-centred" cabin design similar to the new Honda HR-V and Honda Jazz.
A honeycomb-style trim panel with integrated air vents runs the width of the dashboard, while a free-standing 7.0in infotainment touchscreen brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
There will be three trims available: Elegance, Sport & Advance. There’s no confirmed specification yet for the UK, but in the US, top-spec cars get a 10.2in digital display, a Bose sound system, wireless charging and a larger 9.0in touchscreen.
A very conservative design that looks much toned down to placate the Americans. Presumably that's why the front end is virtually identical to a US Accord, circa 1993! That rear bulkhead behind the rear seats looks to reduce load width when the seats are folded though.
I see little to like in the new design but then I'm a Mk10 owner and lover, so I would say that. The car looks disproportioned and I agree with the earlier post that it replicates the 3 series GT from the side, which is no compliment. The front and rear have been 'adjusted' probably for American tastes and toned down but with no aesthetic gain. The existing 1.5 litre turbo in the Mk10 is a peach of engine, whether with the manual or CVT gearbox and it is a shame we are losing it so early in Europe. Mine, albeit a higher spec. model, came fully loaded with active safety systems in 2018 that are only now becoming standard or still optional with other manufacturers in 2021. Powered sunroof, rear camera, LED lights, great stereo, the list goes on. oh yes, and an average 42mpg over the life of the car. It ticked so many boxes sufficiently well (even accounting for a sluggish infotainment system slated by the motoring press) that I bought the car at the end of the finance agreement for the first time ever. The new Honda hybrid engine has recieved great reviews in the Jazz and CRV and may do well in the Civic but I don't think I'm ready for it yet or the new shape - so it may just be the excuse I need to buy that Mk10 Type R Sportline - it will only be my second mid life crisis.