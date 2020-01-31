2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class mule reveals production design

3 Series rival has been comprehensively re-engineered to feature self-driving tech and electrified drivetrains
31 January 2020

Prototypes of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class have been spotted winter testing, revealing the model's final production design ahead of a launch in 2021. 

The C-Class has been redesigned from the ground up, with highly efficient new hybrid drivetrains and advanced autonomous driving technology set to be some of its key draws. 

Having experienced a sharp drop in C-Class sales in recent years because of the universal gravitation of buyers towards SUVs, the German maker is providing the fifth-generation model with many of the developments being readied for the new S-Class. The new C-Class, codenamed W206, will challenge the recently facelifted Audi A4 and new BMW 3 Series when it arrives in UK showrooms in 2021. 

As evidenced by the latest prototypes, the design of the new C-Class is a clear evolution of the styling seen on today’s model. Although its exterior features a new-look front end with more angular headlights, the new car’s proportions, dimensions and overall silhouette remain very close to those of the model it replaces. 

Our Verdict

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-class

Can the C-Class, our perennial runner-up in the compact saloon category, finally reach the top spot?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The starting point for the new C-Class is Mercedes’ MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform. It offers a number of advances over the earlier version of the steel and aluminium structure. These include, according to insiders, more advanced electrical architecture that supports a 48V system, which is key to providing the 2021 model with a new range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains. 

The AMG performance variants will make a return, but as revealed by Autocar in October, the top-rung C63 will swap its V8 engine for a new hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with more than 500bhp. 

The MRA structure uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, with adaptive damping likely to be offered as standard across the range in most markets, including the UK. The new C-Class will continue to provide the option of rear air springs on selected models. 

As well as being used by the C-Class saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet, the new platform will underpin successor models to the GLC and GLC Coupé, with a choice of both rear-wheel drive and optional four-wheel drive.

New all-terrain model

As an addition to the existing line-up, Mercedes has given the green light to a new Audi A4 Allroad rival in the C-Class All Terrain model. Based on the standard estate, it will receive more rugged styling, with unique bumpers and wheel-arch cladding, increased ride height and beefed-up underbody protection measures already brought to the larger E-Class All Terrain

The engine line-up for the fifth-generation C-Class will consist primarily of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines featuring a choice of EQ Boost mild-hybrid and EQ Power plug-in hybrid functions in combination with either a starter/generator or gearbox-mounted electric motor. 

New electric motor and battery technology should increase the efficiency of future hybrid drivetrains, although the plug-in C-Class is likely to continue to offer the 31-mile range of the current C300de at the start of sales. 

In a bid to make the new C-Class the most advanced car in its class, Mercedes will bring in the very latest autonomous driving features to set what one source involved in its development has described to Autocar as “new standards in human-machine interface in the automotive field”. 

Leading the push is a new Drive Pilot function with level three functionality. Due to make its debut on the seventh-generation S-Class in 2020, it will allow hands-off driving at speeds of up to 80mph for extended distances. 

This brings a whole new range of sensor functions, including long-range lidar, multi-mode radar, the latest ultra-sonic sensors and a new stereo camera from Korean supplier LG. 

It also provides the basis for a new level four automated valet parking function developed by Mercedes in partnership with Bosch. It allows the new C-Class to negotiate parking garages and manoeuvre into free parking spaces – all via a smartphone app interface. 

Advanced adaptive cruise control will allow the C-Class to follow the car ahead at speeds of up to 130mph, slowing down automatically when speed limits change. It will also support the usual active lane change, lane keeping, emergency stop and brake assist with cross-traffic functions. 

To make the most of these functions, the C-Class’s new interior will be inspired by the earlier Concept EQ. It will feature large digital displays incorporating both the instruments and infotainment functions as well as new touch-based controls in a less bulky dashboard. This will also provide a greater feeling of interior space, it is claimed. 

Read more

2020 Mercedes S-Class: first interior shots reveal tech revolution​

Mercedes-Benz reveals “world's first” autonomous valet parking system​

Mercedes-Benz to launch EQE electric saloon in 2022​

Join the debate

Comments
6

Peter Cavellini

30 September 2019

 Yeah, even with the Camo on it looks like a BMW, a compliment?, have to try harder than that, better driving dynamics for a start...

Takeitslowly

30 September 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yeah, even with the Camo on it looks like a BMW, a compliment?, have to try harder than that, better driving dynamics for a start...

 

(Your) Last post...we can only hope...

 

We would love to know EXACTLY what alternative positive concrete pragmatic suggestions YOU have that would better what you so lazily put down...well?. Waiting for non relevant ill considered (do you ever post any other type) nonsense.

Peter Cavellini

30 September 2019
Takeitslowly wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yeah, even with the Camo on it looks like a BMW, a compliment?, have to try harder than that, better driving dynamics for a start...

 

(Your) Last post...we can only hope...

 

We would love to know EXACTLY what alternative positive concrete pragmatic suggestions YOU have that would better what you so lazily put down...well?. Waiting for non relevant ill considered (do you ever post any other type) nonsense.

Takeitslowly, might I say your taking too much....

eseaton

30 September 2019

For goodness sake, Greg - we know that every new incarnation of every car has more and more ridiculous 'tech' infesting it.  You don't need to tell us this.

 

Surely there is more to talk about that that?

 

 

Takeitslowly

30 September 2019
eseaton wrote:

For goodness sake, Greg - we know that every new incarnation of every car has more and more ridiculous 'tech' infesting it.  You don't need to tell us this.

 

Surely there is more to talk about that that?

 

 

 

GK is one of the foremost motoring journalists of this generation...waiting for you to insert a cheap jibe here...and when an OEM establishes trust with such a person, the latter is not always therefore in a position to reveal all of what they know...such is the corollary...look it up...of being given access very early. Take what you are given and be quiet, or go elsewhere.

WallMeerkat

31 January 2020

Kinda miss the old C class with the old fashioned grille that made it look like a mini S class.

The big badge era just make them look like bigger A classes than small S classes.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week