2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class mule reveals production design

The starting point for the new C-Class is Mercedes’ MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform. It offers a number of advances over the earlier version of the steel and aluminium structure. These include, according to insiders, more advanced electrical architecture that supports a 48V system, which is key to providing the 2021 model with a new range of plug-in hybrid drivetrains.
The AMG performance variants will make a return, but as revealed by Autocar in October, the top-rung C63 will swap its V8 engine for a new hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit with more than 500bhp.
The MRA structure uses a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, with adaptive damping likely to be offered as standard across the range in most markets, including the UK. The new C-Class will continue to provide the option of rear air springs on selected models.
As well as being used by the C-Class saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet, the new platform will underpin successor models to the GLC and GLC Coupé, with a choice of both rear-wheel drive and optional four-wheel drive.
New all-terrain model
As an addition to the existing line-up, Mercedes has given the green light to a new Audi A4 Allroad rival in the C-Class All Terrain model. Based on the standard estate, it will receive more rugged styling, with unique bumpers and wheel-arch cladding, increased ride height and beefed-up underbody protection measures already brought to the larger E-Class All Terrain.
The engine line-up for the fifth-generation C-Class will consist primarily of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines featuring a choice of EQ Boost mild-hybrid and EQ Power plug-in hybrid functions in combination with either a starter/generator or gearbox-mounted electric motor.
New electric motor and battery technology should increase the efficiency of future hybrid drivetrains, although the plug-in C-Class is likely to continue to offer the 31-mile range of the current C300de at the start of sales.
In a bid to make the new C-Class the most advanced car in its class, Mercedes will bring in the very latest autonomous driving features to set what one source involved in its development has described to Autocar as “new standards in human-machine interface in the automotive field”.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
First post...
Yeah, even with the Camo on it looks like a BMW, a compliment?, have to try harder than that, better driving dynamics for a start...
Takeitslowly
Peter Cavellini wrote:
(Your) Last post...we can only hope...
We would love to know EXACTLY what alternative positive concrete pragmatic suggestions YOU have that would better what you so lazily put down...well?. Waiting for non relevant ill considered (do you ever post any other type) nonsense.
Peter Cavellini
It’s an opinion....
Takeitslowly, might I say your taking too much....
eseaton
For goodness sake, Greg - we
For goodness sake, Greg - we know that every new incarnation of every car has more and more ridiculous 'tech' infesting it. You don't need to tell us this.
Surely there is more to talk about that that?
Takeitslowly
eseaton wrote:
GK is one of the foremost motoring journalists of this generation...waiting for you to insert a cheap jibe here...and when an OEM establishes trust with such a person, the latter is not always therefore in a position to reveal all of what they know...such is the corollary...look it up...of being given access very early. Take what you are given and be quiet, or go elsewhere.
WallMeerkat
Kinda miss the old C class
Kinda miss the old C class with the old fashioned grille that made it look like a mini S class.
The big badge era just make them look like bigger A classes than small S classes.
