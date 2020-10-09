Next Mercedes-AMG C63 to swap V8 for hybrid four-pot

Mercedes-AMG will send a clear message that it is adapting to modern demands with the upcoming third-generation C63 by forgoing its long-standing V8 power in favour of an advanced four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain that develops more than 500bhp.
The new C63 will be the first in a number of new AMG models earmarked to receive an electrified version of Mercedes’ new turbocharged 2.0-litre M139 engine when it goes on sale in early 2022.
The four-wheel-drive rival to the Audi RS4 and BMW M3 is already undergoing intensive development at AMG’s Affalterbach engineering headquarters. The first sighting of a camouflaged prototype shows off an evolutionary look in line with the recently facelifted E-Class, and suggests AMG will not tone down the saloon's aggressive styling as it downsizes the engine.
The potent four-cylinder engine kicks out a maximum of 416bhp and 369lb ft of torque in non-electrified form in the new A45 and its related siblings. The unit has already been engineered for longitudinal mounting as well as mild-hybrid electric boosting. It’s destined to be used in not only the next C63 but also, in a less heavily tuned form, in a follow-up to today’s turbocharged 3.0-litre V6-powered C43.
The new C63 will be offered in saloon, coupé and convertible bodystyles, with the next C43 likely to be sold in those three guises as well as an estate version.
Other AMG models set to run the new electrified driveline include successor models to today’s GLC 43 and GLC 63 SUVs, the GLC 43 Coupé and the GLC 63 Coupé.
Autocar has been told the M139 engine will adopt a 48V integrated starter motor similar to that already used by the turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder M256 unit, which powers the CLS 53 4Matic+ and other recent new AMG models.
In the CLS 53 4Matic+, the gearbox-mounted starter motor provides an additional 22bhp and 184lb ft of electric boosting. In the next C63, however, it is set to be tuned to provide significantly more power in combination with a similar torque loading.
275not599
I hope to be proven wrong
I hope to be proven wrong, but I think that all the joys of driving are being sucked out and all you will be left with is tremendous acceleration in a straight line for 2 or 3 seconds. The rest of the time, the driving experience will be humdrum.
jer
Its been coming
Not sure that on paper it makes much difference in the e53. It was bound to happen but the new motor or power unit will.feal like another fast appliance. This gives a pointer that the v8 will be gone sooner or later but i wonder if in the e it will be with a biggrr battery straight 6 hybrid like the e53.
jameshobiecat
Another nail in the coffin
shiakas
Like what happened with
1234_letsgo
jameshobiecat wrote:
There is a third option - motorcycles. The last bastion of gas guzzling lunacy, at least for a few more years.
jason_recliner
1234_letsgo wrote:
Great point.
One can still have loads of fun on two wheels. It probably doesn't matter how boring cars get.
Lanehogger
Now looking forward to my bus pass
At this rate I'll be giving up driving in 10-15 years time and will instead simply use the bus or a taxi to get around as by then the joys of driving, and being able to be one with a car and the driver making many choices on how they drive, will be gone.
Carl0s
MCT gearbox
I thought the MCT was multiplate clutch pack (motorbike/auto trans clutch pack style I assume) with computer controlled on/off engagement, and that the TCT was the torque converter one?
Wish they would just put torque converters in all the cars.
baal
yup
Yup its the 9G-Tronic with the multi clutch pack instead of the torque converter. It allows quicker shifts
xxxx
Why not go the whole hog
A 1.0 3 pot. Half the attraction of these cars was the engine config., these types of cars days are numbered
