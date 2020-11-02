Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2020 UK review

It’s worth disclosing that we drove this C300e back-to-back with another of Mercedes’ niche-busting small plug-in estates - the newer CLA 250e Shooting Brake. Technically speaking, it’s the former that’s an older design and platform, with around 25% fewer quoted EV miles.

Yet, from our afternoon’s experience, it’s the older (albeit more expensive) model that proves notably more pleasurable to drive. Partly this is down to the more accomplished rear-driven platform versus the front-driven CLA, but there’s other factors, too.

The most striking is engine refinement. After the raucous din of the CLA’s 1.3-litre petrol, the more cultured 2.0-litre in the C300e feels like a revelation. Switching from EV to petrol mode is barely perceptible at a cruise, while even when you force the pistons back to work by pinning the throttle from low speed the change is far from unpleasant.

The gearbox, too, is at once both smoother and more responsive than its smaller sibling. It slurs ratios competently at a cruise, not holding onto gears too long, while if you flip the coin for more energetic driving manual mode offers far greater control over downshifts. It’s decently quick, too; get the engine spinning and there’s ample punch for overtaking and even a modicum of fun to be had.

The downside, however, is that it’s more reliant on its combustion engine at times. EV performance is decent enough, but it’s often all too easy to cross the throttle threshold and engage the motor. Still, learn to be gentle and it’s manageable - we managed an EV range in the high twenties, respectable for the mixed route and only a few miles off the CLA's figure on similar roads.

Even as the competition ups its game, the C-Class remains the default choice for those who value comfort more than agility. Our car, fitted with adaptive air suspension, was very composed over both low-speed potholes and high-speed surface impacts, but retained a reasonable amount of body control to avoid much head toss and general seasickness.

Granted, push on and it feels every kilo of its 1870kg mass, and it’s not as agile, incisive and engaging as a 330e. But it resists understeer well enough, is generally vice-free, while the steering is accurate, if remote. With the likelihood most C300e drivers will spend more time ploughing motorways than tossing it into bends with abandon, it’s a fair sacrifice to make.

One area you might expect this C-Class to falter in the face of fresher rivals is in the cabin. And, sure, without the glitzy touches and slick dual screen layout of Mercedes’ newer offerings it doesn’t wow from the get-go. But it’s still a welcoming, user-friendly environment (slightly fiddly infotainment aside), with enough perceived quality and plushness to satisfy.

One black mark, however, is practicality, and that’s quite a key one for any estate, regardless of size. Up front, bar a slightly cramped footwell for taller drivers, it's fine, But rear seat space is starting to fall behind the best, and more importantly the electrical gubbins drops the 490-litre boot to a measly 315-litres. The same is broadly true of plug-in rivals, however.