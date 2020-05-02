Bernie Ecclestone on the future of F1, dictators and Elon Musk

BE: Me? No. There’s no reason to. I was sacked, which was all right, and there’s no reason to go back.

Bernard Charles Ecclestone. Slippery as hell. But as good an interviewee as I’ve ever encountered.

Bernie on...

F1 dropping grid girls: Grid girls were colourful. That’s what F1 is supposed to be: colourful. The sponsors were happy. The teams were happy. The girls had good careers that have been taken away.

Describing women as domestic appliances: I did, yes. I didn’t regret it when I said it and I don’t regret it now. It was said as a big joke. Nothing I can do about it now, just because people didn’t take it as one.

Admiring Hitler: Correct. Actually, I didn’t say I admired him. But from when he took over in the 1930s, it’s clear he got things done, which was impressive. Hospitals, trains and so on. What he went on to do was obviously mad and wrong.

Donald Trump: I think what he’s doing is a great job – a super job. He’s got ideas and he gets on with them.

Vladimir Putin: Yeah [I know him]. Absolutely. He’s got a reputation he doesn’t deserve as being difficult. He’s an easy, straightforward person.

Boris Johnson: Straightforward too. Like all the people in that position, he makes mistakes, but you only remember them if they’re written down.

Brexit: The EU will have to clean up its whole act if it wants to survive. The original idea was fantastic, but it got too democratic. I don’t think Britain needs to be in Europe. I think we need to do business with Europe and vice versa, but I’m quite sure that will continue.

His rumoured role in The Great Train Robbery: Didn’t have one. Wasn’t enough money in it for me.

His car collection: I don’t drive them. I don’t sit in them. I trade them. I don’t see the point of supercars, either. People buy them as investments. Why bother?

What he drives: Car dealers hate me, as I don’t buy new ones very often. I’m in an old [Mercedes] S-Class at the moment while my Range Rover is being repaired. They tried to sell me a new one, but I don’t see the point.

Paying a $100m fine to void bribery charges: I hadn’t bribed him, but I couldn’t prove it, as he was in jail. Sending the money over wasn’t that bad. It’s like going into a casino and playing with chips: you never think you’ve lost the money. The prosecutor was a nice guy, actually. I could have been locked up for 10 years. It seemed a reasonable price.

Lawyers: They’re expensive. I’d rather have a mistress and spend it on her. But anyway, sometimes you need them.

Frank Williams: I supported Frank for years. He used to come and borrow money when times were hard. He’d turn up and ask for £500, and I’d give it to him on the condition that he paid it back on Tuesday. He’d turn up on the Tuesday, give me my £500, have a cup of tea, chat a bit and then ask if he could borrow £700…