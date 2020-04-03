Silverstone could host multiple 2020 Formula 1 races

British GP host circuit Silverstone could be called upon to host multiple races this year to make up for those cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Track bosses will decide before the end of April whether the 2020 British Grand Prix will go ahead as planned on 19 July and have said they are open to the idea of hosting more than one grand prix.

The first eight rounds of the 2020 Formula 1 season have been cancelled or postponed, but F1 bosses still hope that "between 15 and 18 races" will still take place.

Silverstone MD Stuart Pringle told Sky Sports News that the track could feasibly be considered for multiple events, citing its proximity to several teams’ HQs and range of layout options.

He said: “All I've done is say to Formula 1 we are willing to work with them in any way, shape or form that they think is in the best interests of the championship.