Sir Stirling Moss: tributes to the British motorsport legend

Sir Stirling Moss, who died on Easter Sunday at the age of 90, was a true legend of racing. Following his death, leading figures in the motoring and motorsport world have paid tribute.
Its important that we celebrate his incredible life and the great man he was. Saying goodbye is never easy and can be sad but he will always be here, in our memories and will always be such a huge part of British motorsport heritage.
I certainly will miss our conversations. To be honest, it was such an unusual pairing, our friendship. Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but we clicked and ultimately found that the love for racing we both shared made us comrades. I and truly grateful to have had these special moments with him.
Lewis Hamilton, six-time Formula 1 world champion
The Mercedes-Benz family mourns the loss of Sir Stirling Moss. We will miss him as man, but he remains unforgettable as one of the greatest drivers of all time. His victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia made him into a sporting legend. He was both a successful sportsman and a true gentleman. And this is how we will always remember him.
