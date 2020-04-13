Sir Stirling Moss: tributes to the British motorsport legend

It is no exaggeration to say that we will never see his like again. Our deepest condolences go to his wife Lady Susie, his family and his friends. Godspeed to a true racer.

Ola Källenius, Mercedes-Benz boss

Stirling Moss symbolised motor sport. He was a true personality who left an indelible impression on the history of racing. He was supremely versatile and was thus able to win in so many different categories, from Formula 1 to sports car endurance races. He also produced incredible performances in road races such as the Mille Miglia, setting a record that was never beaten.

Despite not winning the Formula 1 World Championship, he is most definitely a legendary figure and he was a fearsome and formidable rival of Ferrari. My father said that Stirling reminded him of Tazio Nuvolari, because of his love of racing in any type of car, something which stayed with him right to the very end of his career.

Piero Ferrari, Ferrari vice-president

Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected. My thoughts are with his family.

George Russell, Williams F1 driver

Such a kind man beloved by everyone. He was a true giant in our sport and will be missed forever.

Mario Andretti, 1978 F1 world champion

Stirling’s career was characterised by an impeccable sportsmanship and in this he truly set himself apart. It is no exaggeration to say that we will never see his like again.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1 team boss

He walked like a racing driver should walk, he talked like a racing driver, he looked like a racing driver and he set a standard that I think has been unmatched since he retired.

Jackie Stewart, three-time Formula 1 world champion

One of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin boss

A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him.

Martin Brundle, F1 driver and commentator