The best cars of the 79th Goodwood Members' Meeting

The Goodwood Members' Meeting returned this weekend, with a wide variety of machines taking to the circuit. Here are some of our favourites.
The UFO-liveried BMW 530i certainly caught people’s attention as it screamed around the circuit in the Gerry Marshall Trophy. Converted from a road car some years ago, this tribute to the BMWs that swept to victory in the European Touring Car Championship hasn’t lost all of its creature comforts; inside, it still has mahogany trim and blue leather.
Ford Capri
Ford’s famed Capri coupé was a staple of touring car racing across Europe back in the 1970s. This car - one of several that was built and raced by BTCC legend Gordon Spice - took six overall victories in period, all while wearing the eye-catching Autocar livery that it’s still painted in today.
Porsche 550 Spyder
I've been watching it on the Television, the racin* has been awesome, the presenters in between the races not so awesome.
