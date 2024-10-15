This year's Paris motor show was a significant upgrade on the rather sombre 2022 running of the event, with more brands, models and executives in attendance. Here's how our editor filled his day.

7:35am

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’s badge gets him into places mere mortals can’t go. He was the first person in the motor show this morning, and his first stop was the BYD stand, where he was spying the firm's range-extender hybrid drivetrain in the Seal U DM-i.

8:45am

Another motor show, another new Chinese brand to fire into Google on first sighting. Aito is backed by telecoms giant Huawei and has the typical calming, inoffensive, neutral branding that many Chinese car makers have adopted and models that look even more homogenised than the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Writing this at the end of the day, I'd already had to revisit Google to remind myself of its presence at the show...

9:00am

Speaking of Tesla, it made a surprise appearance at Paris in what could be described as the 'Chinese hall', where most of China's car makers had been sited. Yet the Tesla stand wasn't a stand. In fact, it wasn't even a defined area surrounded by any kind of barrier or even a carpet. It was just a series of models squeezed into some nominal square footage. Yet I'd bet that Cybertruck draws one of the biggest crowds of all on the public days. The car is the star, after all.

9:45am

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot presents the new Dacia Bigster, the Romanian firm's first foray out of the B-segment and into the C-segment. UK boss Luke Broad tells me it's already had two times the amount of interest registered in it than the most recent Duster in the same timeframe, and some 60% of those who've done so are new to the brand. Success surely beckons.

10:15am

Luca de Meo gets all the headlines running the Renault Group, yet Fabrice Cambolive is the man running the Renault brand every day. He's buoyed by the unveiling a few moments earlier of the new Renault 4 and dismisses the suggestion that its revival so soon after the 5 has Renault "plunging into retro mode". Instead, Renault is using the revival of its icons to "integrate our history and to make the next breakthrough in the future" with EV technology, he said, a reference to the original 4 and the 5 "each representing a kind of breakthrough in society" in their own times.