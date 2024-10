Stellantis “has a problem with Maserati” that needs fixing, company CEO Carlos Tavares has said.

Tavares last week sacked Davide Grasso as Maserati CEO and installed Santo Ficili in the position – a role he will do alongside leading Alfa Romeo as the two Italian brands are brought closer together.

Ficili most recently led Stellantis in Italy.

"Maserati is in the red," Tavares said at the Paris motor show, "and Maserati is in the red for a very specific reason, which is marketing.