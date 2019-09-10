New Land Rover Defender to be revealed today

Although the two-box silhouette remains true to that of its precedecessor, curved corners, exposed structural elements and flared wheelarches bring the model's design into line with the rest of Land Rover's current line-up. One variant shown in the images appears to be the basic-spec Utility variant, which looks to be equipped with painted steel wheels and protective body trim.
The leaked article also reveals key information regarding the new Defender's powertrain, dimensions, capabilities and specifications.
Inside, the new model has moved upmarket compared to the last generation, and receives Land Rover's all-new Pavi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, capable of advanced connectivity and over-the-air updates.
The larger 110 variant can host five, six, or seven seats, and is quoted as having a rear loadspace capacity of 2380 litres with the rear seats folded flat. The 90 has a smaller rear seating area, but can seat six with the addition of a small 'jump seat' between the driver and front passenger, made possible with the relocation of the gearstick to the dashboard.
The floor is covered with rubber which makes it easier to hose out the interior after a long trip or off-road expedition.
Towing capacity is rated at 3720kg, with an optional roof rack capable of holding an additional 300kg of cargo.
Water-crossing capabilities are said to be enhanced with a new Wade function built into the Terrain Response 2 off-road driving programme, with a centre differential fitted as standard and active locking differential offered as an optional extra.
The Defender range will will comprise S, SE, HSE and range-topping X trim, with a limited-run First Edition available for the first year of production. Four accessory packs, Explorer, Adventure, County and Urban, will add extra equipment according to the vehicle's intended use. The article reveals a starting price of R910 400 (£50,062) in South Africa, but this is expected to be higher than its cost in the UK.
We will learn more about the new Defender at its official reveal in Frankfurt tomorrow.
Last month, image of the new Defender's grille marked the first time the front end has been officially shown with production-spec badging. As well as the traditionally off-centre Land Rover emblem, the new model will bear the Defender nameplate in bold chrome lettering across the leading edge of its bonnet.
Earlier this month, a photo reportedly taken from the set of 'No Time to Die' - the latest instalment in the James Bond film series - showed the Defender without its now-familiar pre-production livery. The image was allegedly first shared on Facebook, before being published on Instagram by user shedlocktwothousand.
Join the debate
xxxx
Rise of the Pick-up
With posh pick-up's becoming ever more popular, X-Class etc, and farmers using them instead of old 'Landies' would a £33k Land Rover be such a dumb idea? Troll away
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
scrap
xxxx wrote:
I agree with you, the new Defender will clearly be a big step away from the old one. But JLR’s course is so set... let’s hope make a good car, even if it’s not a faithful replacement for the dear old Landie.
Peter Cavellini
scrap wrote:
why would you replace the “dear old Landie” with something the same?, keep the general outline, but improve its icon status by making it perform even better than that “dear oldLandie”.
Peter Cavellini.
Symanski
Not impossible.
It's not impossible for Land Rover to actually produce a Land Rover. A basic utility vehicle that doesn't cost a fortune.
How?
You have to look at the pick-up trucks they make in the USA. Body on chassis; exactly as a Land Rover should be. If they can do it in the USA, why can't Land Rover do it now?
Here's a suggestion. Get Ford to build it. They've got the plant, you're in one of the biggest markets for this type of vehicle. Why not use their build process to build a proper Land Rover?
kboothby
or, as I've said many times before...
.... build a "classic" defender on a TATA chassis in India. Cheap as chips and ideal for the UN and various warring African militia, then get Kahn to bling one up and knock em out for £150K on the Kings Road.
I'm in the wrong job me. :)
jagenaught@yaho...
Juggernaut
1st loads of life anywhere in the world due to war should not be trivialised.
2nd - Africa is a continent rich in tradition and the idea that it's war ravaged is a clear lie that has no foundation.
kboothby
Sorry to state the bleeding obvious and pardon my "ignorance"...
So Toyotas have NEVER been converted to gun platforms by African militia or others on this planet?
Where did I state that Africa was war-ravaged?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts (bet these include a few fully-loaded Hiluxes)
Takeitslowly
jagenaught@yahoo.co.uk wrote:
Afraid you are wasting your time with these fools. They know the price of everything and the value of nothing. So fixated on money, completely unaware of JLR strategy and future plans.
colmac64
Land Rover
New defender, too late, too expensive, the boat has been missed. Farmers are buying Japanese, more reliable and cheaper.
£40 k starting price, get real!! Buy an L200 or Hilux, basic tech and very reliable.
Bluey
Farmers look elsewhere
I don’t think the Defender is aimed at farmers, there isn’t enough of them for starters. The old Defender only attracted around 29,000 sales globally in its last year, the new one is aiming for 150k sales. They’ll probably get them too such is the pent-up demand. But the new customers won’t be farmers looking to ferry fence posts and sick sheep, that’s probably left to Polaris and the aforementioned picks ups. I’m a 3 time Discovery owner and my next vehicle will be a Defender.
Pages
Add your comment