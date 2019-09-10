New Land Rover Defender to be revealed today

Although the two-box silhouette remains true to that of its precedecessor, curved corners, exposed structural elements and flared wheelarches bring the model's design into line with the rest of Land Rover's current line-up. One variant shown in the images appears to be the basic-spec Utility variant, which looks to be equipped with painted steel wheels and protective body trim.

The leaked article also reveals key information regarding the new Defender's powertrain, dimensions, capabilities and specifications.

Inside, the new model has moved upmarket compared to the last generation, and receives Land Rover's all-new Pavi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, capable of advanced connectivity and over-the-air updates.

The larger 110 variant can host five, six, or seven seats, and is quoted as having a rear loadspace capacity of 2380 litres with the rear seats folded flat. The 90 has a smaller rear seating area, but can seat six with the addition of a small 'jump seat' between the driver and front passenger, made possible with the relocation of the gearstick to the dashboard.

The floor is covered with rubber which makes it easier to hose out the interior after a long trip or off-road expedition.

Towing capacity is rated at 3720kg, with an optional roof rack capable of holding an additional 300kg of cargo.

Water-crossing capabilities are said to be enhanced with a new Wade function built into the Terrain Response 2 off-road driving programme, with a centre differential fitted as standard and active locking differential offered as an optional extra.

The Defender range will will comprise S, SE, HSE and range-topping X trim, with a limited-run First Edition available for the first year of production. Four accessory packs, Explorer, Adventure, County and Urban, will add extra equipment according to the vehicle's intended use. The article reveals a starting price of R910 400 (£50,062) in South Africa, but this is expected to be higher than its cost in the UK.

We will learn more about the new Defender at its official reveal in Frankfurt tomorrow.

Last month, image of the new Defender's grille marked the first time the front end has been officially shown with production-spec badging. As well as the traditionally off-centre Land Rover emblem, the new model will bear the Defender nameplate in bold chrome lettering across the leading edge of its bonnet.

Earlier this month, a photo reportedly taken from the set of 'No Time to Die' - the latest instalment in the James Bond film series - showed the Defender without its now-familiar pre-production livery. The image was allegedly first shared on Facebook, before being published on Instagram by user shedlocktwothousand.