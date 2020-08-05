BACK TO ALL NEWS
What Car? names 2020 Electric Car Awards winners

New event names best electric and plug-in hybrid models across 16 categories
5 August 2020

Autocar's sister title What Car? has revealed the winners of its inaugural Electric Car Awards, held in association with charging point provider Myenergi.

The Awards were launched following a surge in interest in electric cars online during lockdown. As restrictions eased in early July, 26% of What Car?’s audience said they were more inclined to buy an EV or PHEV as a result of the changed environment they were living in, while interest in the stories outlining the best electric and plug-in hybrid cars on sale today surged, out-performing other areas of the website.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: “Our goal has always been to help people buy the best car for their needs and budget, but it became clear that the booming number of new EVs and PHEVs, combined with the intricacies of some of the new technology associated with owning and charging these cars, was causing confusion.

“The variety of electric and plug-in hybrid cars on offer is growing exponentially, which is great news for buyers, because it’s driving up standards. However, recognising that EVs and PHEVs still make up a minority of all car sales, these standalone awards give us the opportunity to highlight the very best models as the car industry swiftly adapts to meeting its environmental challenges.”

New electric cars 2020: What’s coming and when?​

The 16 categories were devised to help buyers of every need and budget make the best choice for them, with the growing number of competitors fighting for sales across the market reflected by the fact that 12 different manufacturers won awards. Only BMW, Kia, Porsche and Tesla won two awards, while only Kia and Porsche have an electric and a hybrid winner.

See below for the full list of winners:

ELECTRIC CARS

Value car: Seat Mii Electric 36.8kWh

Small car: Peugeot e-208 Allure Premium

Family car: Hyundai Ioniq Electric Premium

Family SUV: Kia e-Niro 64kWh 3

Luxury SUV: Jaguar I-Pace EV400 S

Executive car: Tesla Model 3 Performance

Performance car: Porsche Taycan 4S

Seven-seater: Tesla Model X (7 seat)

PLUG-IN HYBRIDS

Family car: Mercedes A-Class A250e AMG Line

Small SUV: Kia Niro PHEV 1.6 GDi 3

Large SUV: Ford Kuga PHEV 2.5 PHEV Titanium

Luxury SUV: BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport 

Estate car: Skoda Superb Estate iV SE Technology

Executive car: BMW 3 Series 330e M Sport

Performance car: Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

Seven-seater: Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 Inscription

The best overall electric and plug-in hybrid cars from across the 16 categories will be named at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards in January 2021.

