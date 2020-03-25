Ford Kuga 2.5 PHEV ST-Line 2020 UK review

In the case of this plug-in hybrid version, that’s harder to verify because there’s no direct comparison, but at 1844kg, it’s a useful 50kg lighter than a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Still no lightweight, but not bad given how much there is packaged underneath the all-new skin.

Powering this plug-in version is a variant of the Atkinson-cycle 2.5-litre petrol four-pot already seen in the Ford Escape, which was the North American version of the previous Kuga.

Mated to what is essentially a CVT transmission, it’s boosted by an electric motor fed by 14.4kWh lithium ion battery. The total power output for the whole system is a respectable 222bhp and the electric motor can propel the Kuga at speeds of up to 85mph and for as many as 35 miles before internal combustion takes over or you can find a recharging point. (You’ll need six hours from a domestic supply for a full charge.)

Externally, it’s all change for the new Kuga. Gone are the angles and sharp creases, replaced by softer, more rounded lines. The similarities to the smaller Puma are obvious, and if the slightly bulbous new car isn’t as handsome as before, then it’s certainly distinctive, particularly with this ST-Line test car’s colour-coded wheel-arch extensions and 18in gunmetal grey alloy wheels.

Like its predecessor, there’s a heavy Focus theme once you climb aboard. In fact, the dashboard is carried over largely unchanged, complete with the same simple-to-use Sync touchscreen, which is installed with the FordPass Connect app that allows you to remotely access and monitor the car’s functions from your phone.

As with the Puma, there’s a TFT instrument cluster ahead of the driver that changes its ‘theme’ depending on the selected driver mode, which on the Kuga extends beyond the usual Comfort, Sport, Eco and Slippery to include a pseudo off-road setting for sand, gravel and rocks, although only the 187bhp 2.0-litre diesel is available with four-wheel drive.

Yet although it looks the part, the smartly designed interior still falls short of that premium ambience Ford has been striving for. Most of the materials look and feel good, but there’s too much hard and scratchy plastic lower in the cabin. Still, you sit high behind the wheel, with good visibility ahead. Rear visibility isn’t quite as good, with the thick C-pillars limiting your over-the-shoulder view.

In the rear, there’s a split fold bench that now slides back and forth by up to 150mm, allowing you to choose between greater space for either luggage or legs. With the seats pushed back, there’s loads of room to stretch out, yet the boot can still accommodate 411 litres in the plug-in or 475 litres in other models. Slide the seat forward as far as it will go and there’s up to 645 litres, or 581 litres for the plug-in.

As for pricing, the plug-in Kuga is pretty much on the money with its rivals, with Titanium models starting at a competitive £33,095 and rising to £37,795 for the Vignale.