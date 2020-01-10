Kia Niro 1.6 GDi PHEV 2020 UK review

The Niro PHEV offers the upsides of being able to run up to 36 miles on electric power alone, enjoying a potentially huge uptick on running costs as well as the delicious silence and compelling confidence of the instant torque from the electric motor.

The official economy figures you see at the bottom of this review are fairly meaningless, because a PHEV is as efficient as the distances you drive. Living and mainly commuting short distances around a big town I could nigh-on live on electric power and record some mildly ridiculous economy figures. Life as a long-range sales rep seeking would be harder, as you’d need a lot of plug sockets and meeting times to keep the economy the right side of what a simple hybrid could achieve.

On the flip side you have that higher purchase cost (£31,945 here - £4500 more than the Prius-esque hybrid Niro), 49 litres less boot space (thank you batteries) and - alas - a slightly gruff 1.6-litre engine disturbing your karma when it kicks in.

Beyond the powertrain, the Niro is a decent if uninspiring steer wrapped in a supremely practical body. Passengers have little to complain about either, with the interior both compellingly smart and laden with all the kit you could likely wish for.