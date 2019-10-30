PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler confirm merger talks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is holding merger talks with the PSA Group that would create one of the world’s biggest car groups.
The Financial Times has reported that the two firms have been in talks for several months over a merger. Both companies have now confirmed the talks.
PSA issued a statement that said: “Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA and FCA Group, Groupe PSA confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading automotive groups.”
A similar statement from FCA read: “Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA and FCA Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading mobility groups.
“FCA has nothing further to add at this time.”
The potential merger would create a car giant worth around £40 billion and encompassing some of the world’s biggest car brands. FCA owns Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Ram, Lancia and Chrysler, while the PSA stable includes Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Vauxhall-Opel.
FCA has been looking for a partner for some time, and earlier this year held extended talks with Group Renault over a possible partnership. But those talks broke down after the two firms could not reach an agreement.
PSA boss Carlos Tavares led the purchase of Vauxhall-Opel and has been keen to expand the firm for some time, either through partnership or further acquisition. PSA is understood to have previously looked at buying Jaguar Land Rover, and has previously held talks with FCA.
FCA wish to partner up, PSA wish to Dominate
"PSAFCA", not sure who's the stronger of the 2 groups but my guess is PSA although JEEP is a pretty strong worldwide brand.
A merger would be great for Alfa, Maserati but Lancia and DS brands may not survive. In short this deal makes sense for both.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Citytiger
So basically
Some of the worst vehicle manufacturers have joined together to save money and build even more crap, nice.. I suspect that Vauxhall plants in the UK will be the first to go, using Brexit as a convienient excuse..
sabre
Not the best merger
Quality and reliability of FCA an PSA are not the best. Reliability of both companies has been at the bottom part of surveys, with rare, if any, exceptions. Merger with a Japanese company would do a lot to improve reliability and reputation. Alas, probably the Japanese companies will refuse.
Antony Riley
Citytiger , explain where
Citytiger , explain where your facts are gleaned from regarding your ridiculous assertions. Or are you just expressing personal dislike, as PSA are doing rather well at the moment and their reliabilty is not at bad either.
Antony Riley
PLus FCA are doing very well
PLus FCA are doing very well too. Comments need facts to support biased information
Bangbox
History repeating itself perhaps
Will there be a new Citroen SM??
rmcondo
It will be interesting to see
It will be interesting to see what they'd call it and which individual brands would go.
For the former, I think, Chrysler Corporation.
For the latter, abandon Chrysler, Vauxhall, DS, Lancia.
Left with Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Alfa, Maserati, Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, arising from a massive cull and consolidation of products.
gavsmit
Means less competition for customers....
......and more French engines used everywhere.
I was looking forward to buying a Toyota Proace City Verso next year but that uses a 1.2 PSA lump rather than their own 1.2 too.
Everyone has a right to an opinion - don't confuse that with insulting your mother :-)
