Analysis: The risks of a Renault-FCA partnership

The mega-merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Renault, poised to create the world’s biggest car group, has been welcomed by analysts. But the threat of factory closures, cost savings that struggle to emerge and the complications of making an unwieldy conglomerate workable are just three of the major risks.
Last week, Renault agreed to “examine the proposal” received from FCA to merge the two into a new company jointly owned 50/50, based in The Netherlands and with annual sales of 7.95 million units. Add in Renault’s alliance partners, Nissan and Mitsubishi, and the combined group output will be 15m units per year, which is 5m more than either the Volkswagen Group or Toyota.
The merger, known internally as Project Newton, promises to fix any number of problems for both FCA and Renault. But it also raises serious questions about Renault’s continuing alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi, which is already under strain from Japan’s reluctance to further integrate and the incarceration of former alliance CEO Carlos Ghosn.
Advantages for Fiat include access to platforms that would enable it to return a full range of models to its diminished lineup, a chance to fill its empty factories and access to electric car expertise.
Renault, in turn, would be able to enter the premium market through Alfa Romeo and Maserati, the US through Jeep and Dodge and self-driving through FCA’s Waymo.
“Potentially, there is a good fit and a lot of synergies, but it would be natural to be sceptical that big mergers like this have failed in the past,” said professor David Bailey of Aston University.
Join the debate
brian245
I'm surprised that FCA
I'm surprised that FCA finally found someone willing to listen, but it looks like a marriage forged in hell to me
Takeitslowly
brian245 wrote:
Care to elaborate?.
TStag
This merger makes sense. If
This merger makes sense. If they bought JLR as well the. It would be a real shot in the arm for Alfa and Maserati as it would add premium brands to share components with as well.
xxxx
Who'll be the loser this time
Surely FCA will look at what happened with Nissan i.e. honeymoon was great then the '7 year itch' came about.
To be honest FCA don't have much choice, ALFA lineup is second rate and sales are disappointing (like their cars) , the FIAT line up is just dire and falling further behind every day. Renault could just end up the with the half decent part that is Jeep and Chrysler (hard to believe I know)
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
typos1
xxxx wrote:
Alfa's sales maybe disapointing, but the cars have been very well recieved, certainly not "second rate" by any means.
XXXX just went POP.
Mikey C
Can't see the attraction of
Can't see the attraction of the Fiat side of FCA to Renault, old models and platforms. Are the major problems at Fiat worth dealing with to get access to Jeep?
typos1
FCA and Renault/Nisan
FCA and Renault/Nisan/Mitsubushi doesnt seem a good match to me.
XXXX just went POP.
jer
Cultural integration nightmare
The French government Will no doubt interfere.
Thekrankis
Doomed.
Politicians and Unions will interfere constantly and quality will not improve.
It will never work.
47hypesus
These are beautiful
Add your comment