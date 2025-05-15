BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chery doesn't rule out UK factory but says more growth needed first
Land Rover Discovery continues into 2026 with new special editions

Chery doesn't rule out UK factory but says more growth needed first

Parent company of Jaecoo and Omoda already has a joint venture with JLR

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
15 May 2025

Chery is focused on healthy, sustainable growth in the UK before it commits to opening a factory here to build cars.

With the launch of its Jaecoo and Omoda brands in recent months, Chery has quickly built a 1.5% market share in the UK. It already has more than 70 dealers in the UK and plans to almost double that by the end of 2026.

Chery’s UK country director, Victor Zhang, has previously left the door open for UK facilities, including production, in the future and new Omoda and Jaecoo UK CEO Gary Lan said UK production is “the final destination” for the company in the UK.

