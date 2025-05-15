Chery is focused on healthy, sustainable growth in the UK before it commits to opening a factory here to build cars.

With the launch of its Jaecoo and Omoda brands in recent months, Chery has quickly built a 1.5% market share in the UK. It already has more than 70 dealers in the UK and plans to almost double that by the end of 2026.

Chery’s UK country director, Victor Zhang, has previously left the door open for UK facilities, including production, in the future and new Omoda and Jaecoo UK CEO Gary Lan said UK production is “the final destination” for the company in the UK.