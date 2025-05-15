Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and Stellantis chairman John Elkann have called on European politicians to reverse the mandated switch to pure-electric powertrains and to devise a more flexible industrial strategy that allows manufacturers to keep producing small, affordable cars.

In a rare joint interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit, the bosses of the two rival firms rallied against the EU and UK’s 2035 deadline for combustion car sales and said the decarbonisation of the automotive industry is contingent on a more flexible approach - rather than a framework of “deadlines and fines” that ultimately makes cars more expensive for the consumer.