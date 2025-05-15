BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche 911 GT2 RS poised for searing 750bhp comeback

Renault and Stellantis bosses team up to 'fight for future of small cars'

Luca de Meo and John Elkann call on politicians to move from a 'tailpipe' CO2 approach to a life cycle model

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
15 May 2025

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and Stellantis chairman John Elkann have called on European politicians to reverse the mandated switch to pure-electric powertrains and to devise a more flexible industrial strategy that allows manufacturers to keep producing small, affordable cars.

In a rare joint interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit, the bosses of the two rival firms rallied against the EU and UK’s 2035 deadline for combustion car sales and said the decarbonisation of the automotive industry is contingent on a more flexible approach - rather than a framework of “deadlines and fines” that ultimately makes cars more expensive for the consumer.

