Jaguar Land Rover buys performance 4x4 firm Bowler

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations arm has acquired Bowler, the off-road Land Rover tuner, securing its future following administration.
Bowler rose to fame tuning Land Rover models and specialises in off-road performance cars and competition cars for rally-raid events.
JLR, which bought Bowler for an undisclosed sum, said the all-terrain specialist has expertise in “all-terrain vehicle dynamics, low-volume production techniques, and proving the durability of components under extreme conditions”, all of which is “highly sought-after”.
It added that SVO is a “fast-growing business that amplifies the key attributes of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles to create distinctive world-class products – including SV, Vehicle Personalisation and Classic”. Bowler, as a fourth business unit, is “a natural fit”, said the firm.
In 2012, Bowler formed a brand partnership with JLR which led to the creation of the Defender Challenge by Bowler rally series in 2014 to 2016.
JLR SVO boss Michael van der Sande told Autocar that there was a two-part plan for Bowler. The first is to stabilise the business for six months to a year “giving it the organisation and investment it needs,” said van der Sande.
The business, which is based in Belper, Derbyshire, will remain at this location. The day-to day team of 26 staff will remain, but "some people will no longer be involved," said a spokesman given the change in shareholders.
In the meantime, JLR will develop plans for the business, but van der Sande disclosed no more details beyond the fact that it will become bigger.
Straff
Good news
Hopefully, this is good news. I met Drew Bowler at Goodwood a few years ago and he was one of the nicest, funniest people you could wish to meet and a brilliant engineer. This is a fitting development for his legacy.
scrap
Branding opportunities?
Branding opportunities?
'Nice car. What is it?'
'Thanks, it's a Range Rover Velar SVAutobiographyDynamicRBowler. It comes with firmer rear springs to support the weight of the badge on the boot.'
typos1
scrap wrote:
And it ll never be used for what it was designed for (going off road), we will only use it to pick the kids up from school, thereby increasing their chances of getting type 2 diabetes and increasing the amount of crap we pollute the environment with.
Peter Cavellini
Just another Tool....
Yeah , I think so, will it sell more cars for JLR., no, but then it'll be bespoke, with a suitable juicy price too.
TheDriver
Good news?
At first reading, this news seems an encouraging sign that Land Rover May be trying to connect with its off-road roots, and I've no doubt some genuinely desirable vehicles will result in future. The downside, I suspect, is that LR intends to introduce niche vehicles at six figure prices aimed at the wealthy. This could well make commercial sense, but we're highly unlikely to see "working" vehicles suited to farmers, contractors, utilities, and the military. Bowler was never in that market, and LR won't be either.
beechie
Hats off to them
xxxx
Nice move
Wonder if Jim Ratcliffe saw this smart move by JLR coming?
CharlieBrown
xxxx wrote:
I shouldn't think he's bothered as Grenadier are going for the lower price points for their vehicles
CharlieBrown
