Jaguar SVO boss: I-Pace SVR could happen

The boss of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations arm has said it’s a question of “when, not if” the firm builds an SVR version of the I-Pace battery-electric SUV.
Michael van der Sande made the admission to Autocar, despite also acknowledging that a timeline and official development plan for the car is not yet in place. SVO is prioritising the roll-out of more volume-focused models.
SVO already develops and builds the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race cars that support the Formula E electric race series. “Those cars all come from our base in Oxford Road,” said van der Sande, “and they’ve taught us a lot. By the time you fit the roll-cage and race kit, they’re only slightly lighter than standard.
“But the battery’s duty cycle is very different in racing. We’ve already learned plenty about battery management, heat management and software development that could be useful for road cars. When the call comes, we’ll be ready.”
The eTrophy race car produces no more power than the road-going I-Pace. The bulk of changes are instead focused on the chassis. But if given the green light, it’s likely SVO would look to uprate the existing car’s 395bhp output to bring the 0-62mph time down significantly from 4.8sec.
A34
Learning lessons in racing...
... such as performance technology and reliability? Good stuff. Of course they should do an SVO, and as the price / tax advantages swing rapidly to EV over ICE, they need to be doing it sooner rather than later. Not to mention the XF iPace, FI Pace, etc EV versions of current vehicles.
Cersai Lannister
Cornered?
SVO seems like a throwback to the the-answer-is-always-more-power-and-daft-prices I'm a little disappointed that this piece. JLR PR/Autocar is still pushing it as a headbanger go-faster machine. The market isn't looking for faster electric cars surely, just better ones?
Isn't it time that SVO brought-forward advanced tech, using racing as impetus - but, to be clear, about a better product for modest/negligible price uplift. To deliver their product as go-faster seems to be missing the point in an SUV electrified world. Tomorrow's delight is in tech not cornering speeds, there's still too much TVR-thinking at Gaydon I fear.
Citytiger
Cersai Lannister wrote:
So what you are saying is that its OK for Tesla to have more power and speed (Ludicrous mode), Merecedes to have AMG, BMW to have M, Audi to have RS, but its not Ok for JLR to have SVO, why is that exactly?
Isnt it about time we got away from bashing British Brands and accepted that at least they didnt cheat on their emissions in the pursuit of profit and sales..
wheels
Citytiger wrote:
Bang on. how many times did we hear JLR cheated or manipulated the market? In my honest opinion they have grown alot from where they were 20 years ago and they should keep doing at their own pace. Ofcourse given people's review on reliability needs to addressed straight away but forget about so called enthusiasts. Having said that big German three haven't got exactly great reliability scores, so give JLR a break.
If you don't look back at your car after you parked it, you own the wrong car.
Hughbl
It's a good point about this article Cersai
but I thought the SVO team also had a focus on comfort (with the SVAutobiography - a name they really ought to change) and SVX for 4x4.
What sort of tech would you like to see?
Cersai Lannister
Hughbl wrote:
I think SVO has a comfort remit too which was why the click-bait of SVO=Faster, Faster, Faster worried me since I care for JLR. Half-marketing BS as it was I rather liked Apple's iPhone X approach of bringing forward future tech. Maybe that's where SVO could operate as a skunk-work type proposition that gives us future tech that the enthusiast can engage with (risky as that might be). Things that are from a few years out that would appeal like:
Stuff like that, tech is fun for people and need not be anti-speed or about saving the world. The challenge for headbanger subbrands like AMG, RS, M, etc is reinventing themselves. Jaguar is in the last-chance saloon and through SVO this might be a way out of it?
Peter Cavellini
Jaguar on a Tesla hunt?
So, if 4.8 sec isn’t fast enough, and that time is going to be significantly beaten , we’re talking under three , infact well under, that’s not going to be easy.....
Peter Cavellini.
The Apprentice
Don't need a faster one, how
oop north
Money
SVO is all about extracting extra cash from people willing to pay for something more out there. But a tandard iPace is quite fast enough for me thanks!
