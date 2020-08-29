Electric showdown: Tesla Model 3 vs Polestar 2

True, were you to go for the Long Range version of the Model 3 rather than the Performance tested here, you would cut the price from £56,490 to £46,990 and extend your one-hit reach by 19 miles. But equally, if you ditched the Performance Pack, the 2 would cost a near-identical amount.

As for pace, the Model 3 Long Range can accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.4sec and the 2 takes 4.7sec, so regarding the one metric that the EV evangelists just love to quote, there’s little in it. Or at least that would be true were our Model 3 not a Performance. Its 3.4sec sprint time is closer to that of the McLaren F1 than the 2, but in broad terms, these cars are still deliciously closely matched.

We have but one day, so the plan is to run down the M1 from Millbrook, splice through London then wind our way down through the capital’s suburban south and on to Ashdown Forest. From there, we will go cross-country to Liphook in Hampshire where, if the maps are to be trusted, we will find rapid chargers for both cars. The trip is 160 miles, which shouldn’t trouble our protagonists, despite the varied roads, yet is further than many owners will regularly need to travel. (Rivalry aside, the EV business has certainly progressed in the past five years.) Getting under the skin of these cars will require long-term tests with plenty of numbers crunched, of course, but today will be interesting nonetheless.

It being the newcomer, it’s the 2 I take for our first motorway stint. Observations? Given that it exists on a version of the Volvo XC40’s platform, its cabin dimensions follow suit. It’s intimate, despite the glass roof, but more than anything else, it’s sophisticated. The high scuttle and transmission tunnel not only instil a persuasive sense of security but also embed you in Polestar’s wonderful array of textures: grained wooden inlays, woven fabrics and tactically deployed brightwork. Truth be told, it’s not dissimilar in ambience to the Porsche 911, which is some compliment, considering plenty of elements are still scavenged from regular Volvos. Naturally, it’s also vegan, although so is the cabin of the Model 3 as of last September. Touché.

On the move, the 2 builds on that sense of wellbeing, which stands it in good stead on the motorway. It’s calm at speed and premium-brand quiet. Its nicely weighted driving controls and pillbox-esque view forward also make it feel like the kind of car you would want to be in if the rain were lashing sideways and you were stuck on some godforsaken back road.