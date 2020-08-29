Electric showdown: Tesla Model 3 vs Polestar 2

The year is 2010 and I’m explaining to you that, a decade from now, Volvo’s almost-unknown motorsport partner will be wrestling for supremacy with an American car company whose only product to date is an electric take on the Lotus Elise. You laugh, because it all just sounds so implausible. Tesla Motors will soon become the first US manufacturer to go public since Ford in 1956 and Polestar is starting to flex its appeal here in Europe, building go-faster versions of Volvo’s regular but increasingly attractive saloons. But the two hottest mass-market properties in an emerging low-carbon world order by 2020? Come on. Surely the German and Japanese giants would never let that happen…
Yet here we are, at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, with a Tesla Model 3 and a Polestar 2. The former needs scant introduction. The reptilian-eyed Model 3 remains the most popular electric car in both North America and China – and before Renault refreshed the Zoe, Europe also. Some treble, that. People gravitate towards Tesla because its cars tend to go further and charge faster than anything else, and even the lowliest Model 3 – the Standard Range Plus, which at £40,490 is the most junior Tesla and uses one motor, not two – can out-accelerate even something as rapid as Honda’s Civic Type R. Tesla also sets itself apart from established manufacturers ideologically, but you could write a book on that subject alone. The takeaway is that, for those keen to wean themselves off petrol, the Model 3 is one hell of a package.
One thing it never had was a true rival, until now. The 2 is an electric car of Chinese, Swedish and, yes, British provenance (Polestar has a research and development base just off the M69, adjacent to where Rolls-Royce plc makes aeronautical fan cases) whose deadpan presence gives it the aura of something that could have escaped from a clandestine military facility. At £51,900 when fitted with the Performance Pack (which adds Brembo brakes, 20in wheels, gold detailing and, if you hadn’t heard, manually adjustable Öhlins dampers), it costs roughly what this Model 3 costs, and the quoted 292 miles of WLTP range certainly isn’t buried by the 329 miles of its rival.
Join the debate
runnerbean
The best comparison yet . .
. . but the numbers illustrate that there remains a clear sector winner and it's not the Polestar.
Straff
Reliability concerns
Having read Which? magazine this month I'd be concerned about both of these cars and their reliability. Tesla are pretty dreadful and Volvo get a panning, too.
Technomad
It's been a long time since
It's been a long time since Which actually knew what it was talking about - I cancelled them years ago, on the grounds of their laziness and ineptitude. A year into Model 3 ownership here, and the most significant warranty issue was a temperamental door mirror, which they replaced at our house.
TStag
The thing that puts me off
The thing that puts me off Tesla's is the build quality. I don't mean the type of build quality that people moan about typically on Alfa's it Jags, their issues are annoying but not much more than that. The sort of issues you find on cars like that come from someone screwing the wrong nut into a bolt. They are rectified easily but more present than in other cars. This would not put me off buying a car from either of those brands.
Look online and you'll find deeper issues with Tesla's. Often to do with cracked body panels or poor paint spray jobs. Dashboards are simple, not I suspect because Tesla like it that way but because a regular dashboard is more complex. The more complex the more can go wrong.
I admire Musk and Tesla enormously but as someone who's normally relaxed about build quality from mainstream manufacturers, it's the above that worries me most.
Adrian Barlow
"Low Carbon World Order."
Don't make me laugh.
The idea that somehow mankind is totally responsible for atmospheric CO2 concentrations having gone from about 280 ppm to 415 ppm since 1880, that it's all BAD, that this has caused a global temperature increase of ONE Centigrade degree in that time, and that this somehow represents a so-called 'Climate Emergency' is a ridiculous proposition, for which there is zero evidence, and the chasing of a low-carbon or even zero-carbon future does nothing to change the climate, while damaging our wealth and our freedoms by ridiculous taxation, carbon-credits and other crazy schemes such as CO2 sequestration, which will make a few people immensely rich while impoverishing Western societies. But perhaps that's the idea?
abkq
Adrian Barlow wrote:
The earth is flat and if you go far enough you'll fall off its edge.
Perhaps not totally responsible but at least partly responsible or more likely mostly responsible.
Even though mankind is NOT totally responsible, that's NOT the reason to do nothing about it, as you seem to argue.
I am no scientist but as a layman I prefer to get my info from credible sources and not to indulge in conspiracy theories.
Marc
Adrian - are you Donald Trump
abkq
The Tesla may be more
The Tesla may be more technoloically accomplished but I for one will find no pleasure looking at it or sitting in its austere cabin.
The Volvo gives me much more pleasure as an object and its cabin is a far more inviting place to be in.
In other words, no contest. Objective measurements mean nothing. Emotional response is what counts and Volvo wins hands down - for me at least.
FRI2
In other words abkq, you've
In other words abkq, you've never driven a M3 or owned one. It's clearly the superior car.
abkq
My point was, emotional
My point was, emotional response is much more important in this premium sector (not cars as transport or applicance) and I made it clear that that's how my decision is going to be made, and its Volvo for me.
