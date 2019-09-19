Analysis: How car production will become CO2-neutral

The automotive industry is fully committed to the development of zero-emission cars, but pressure is growing to achieve CO2-neutrality across the entire production and supply process, including production facilities, their networks of suppliers, and the trains, trucks, ships and planes that move components and vehicles.
The industry already acknowledges the issue, with many car makers quoting the quantity of CO2 generated per car during its manufacture. The average figure for the BMW Group, which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce, currently stands at 0.40 tonnes per unit – down by an impressive 39% over the past five years – although the plan is to reduce CO2 output per unit to zero. For Nissan the figure is 0.49 tonnes per unit, for Toyota it is 0.39 tonnes and for Volkswagen a rather less encouraging 0.72 tonnes.
Dr Jury Witschnig, the BMW Group’s head of product sustainability, says having reduced its own production CO2 footprint, the intention now is to “help our suppliers”. Most of the BMW Group’s suppliers have already signed up to such a programme, and Witschnig adds that along with the environmental and social benefits of CO2 reduction comes the further incentive of cost reductions.
Achieving CO2-neutral production is slightly easier with new-build plants. BMW’s latest, opened earlier this year in Mexico, is “unique among car plants for having solar panels built in from the start”, according to Witschnig. The panels contribute towards the factory’s 100% CO2-free energy supply goal that is set to be achieved by next year, and experience from this plant is now being rolled out across the company’s brownfield sites. Volvo, meanwhile, already has one CO2-neutral production plant and plans to achieve the same across its entire network by 2025.
Join the debate
LP in Brighton
Yes, but what are the real figures?
I'm sure that all the figures quoted are for car production, or assembly. they are probably just a fraction of the all inclusive CO2 figures for the total manufacturing process including production and transportation of the thousands of constituant parts. I don't doubt that the manufacturers have made some progress, but I suspect this is a lot of greenwash to hide the real environmental cost of car manufacturing. But then the industry has already shown itself to be pretty good at cheating, so what do we expect?
CarNut170
This, but also what is the cost of lithium?!
CO2 intensive production processes are a problem everywhere - but least in automotive as they've had such a laser focus on CO2 reduction for such a long period.
The major concern has to be the damage sourcing lithium is doing to the planet, sourcing requiring ever more CO2 as we have to keep digging deeper - because it's a substantially limited resource on earth.
.
Production CO2-wise, the biggest sins are actually in the fashion and electronics industries.
Apple have one of the largest footprints, due to their making devices obsolete every 6-months needlessly.
Consumers are the enablers of these companies - and the ones that need to change.
fakaza2018
souls anchored
top gospel songs 2019gospel christmas songs 2018best gospel songs 2019kelly price gospel songs2019 gospel songsnew gospel songs 2019best black gospel songs all timefantasia gospel songssam cooke gospel songsfred hammond songsold school black gospel songsoromo gospel songsyoutube gospel christmas songsbest black gospel songsblack gospel praise worship songsold school gospel songsnigerian gospel songswhitney houston gospel songsgospel songs about heaven2018 gospel songscountry gospel songsunstoppable gospel songbohemian rhapsody gospel songgospel song deliver meeverything will be alrightyou know my name gospel songsmile gospel songtake me to the rivergospel song he knows my namesomeday lyricshe knows my namehallelujah lyricsmention gospel songso amazing gospel songwant he do it gospel song lyricsone day at a timevictory gospel songblack gospel songssouls anchoredthere is a balm in gilead gospel songqueen naija gospel songkanye west gospel songwant he do it gospel song lyricswalking in victory gospel songswahili gospel songsalan jackson precious memorieshow great is our God lyricsjust a closer walk with theeghetto gospelloretta lynn gospel songsdonnie mcclurkin songsdonnie mcclurkinhank williams gospel songslatest gospel songssouthern gospel groupskanye gospel songsblessed assurance
Ivor Parker
ZEV cars
UK electric is very largely generated from gas at 500gCO2 per kWh.
That Jag result works out at 125gCO2 per km.
Good, but no way low carbon. My diesel Merc averages The same result, with none of the other carry-on.
fleabane
Pinocchio has nothing on these guys
I wonder what the real figures are?
Add your comment