Analysis: How car production will become CO2-neutral

Amid the push towards clean EVs, car makers target emission-free manufacturing
Richard Bremner Autocar
by Richard Bremner
19 September 2019

The automotive industry is fully committed to the development of zero-emission cars, but pressure is growing to achieve CO2-neutrality across the entire production and supply process, including production facilities, their networks of suppliers, and the trains, trucks, ships and planes that move components and vehicles. 

The industry already acknowledges the issue, with many car makers quoting the quantity of CO2 generated per car during its manufacture. The average figure for the BMW Group, which includes Mini and Rolls-Royce, currently stands at 0.40 tonnes per unit – down by an impressive 39% over the past five years – although the plan is to reduce CO2 output per unit to zero. For Nissan the figure is 0.49 tonnes per unit, for Toyota it is 0.39 tonnes and for Volkswagen a rather less encouraging 0.72 tonnes. 

Dr Jury Witschnig, the BMW Group’s head of product sustainability, says having reduced its own production CO2 footprint, the intention now is to “help our suppliers”. Most of the BMW Group’s suppliers have already signed up to such a programme, and Witschnig adds that along with the environmental and social benefits of CO2 reduction comes the further incentive of cost reductions. 

Achieving CO2-neutral production is slightly easier with new-build plants. BMW’s latest, opened earlier this year in Mexico, is “unique among car plants for having solar panels built in from the start”, according to Witschnig. The panels contribute towards the factory’s 100% CO2-free energy supply goal that is set to be achieved by next year, and experience from this plant is now being rolled out across the company’s brownfield sites. Volvo, meanwhile, already has one CO2-neutral production plant and plans to achieve the same across its entire network by 2025. 

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

BMW’s CO2-reduction activities are part of a broader environmental initiative. The current one, triggered in 2012, requires water, energy and solvent use and waste material production to drop by 45% next year compared with 2006, while 79% of the group’s energy supply now comes from renewable sources. 

Mercedes, meanwhile, aims to make all its plants CO2-neutral by 2022, with the goal that the cars themselves become CO2-neutral by 2039. It is focusing on eco-training for its workforce, saying that will make a significant contribution. 

Nissan’s Sustainability 2022 plan indicates that it’s not always easy to hit such targets, in the Japanese maker’s case an 80% reduction in CO2 from corporate activities by 2050 over 2000. The 2.6 million tonnes of CO2 the corporation emitted last year is actually an increase on the 2.4m produced in 2005, but it should be noted that BMW’s energy use also rose last year. The reason, says Witschnig, was the unusually hot summer. Nissan has nevertheless achieved a 33.7% CO2 reduction per vehicle produced since 2005. 

Nissan’s alliance partner Renault plans a CO2-per-car full-life-cycle reduction of 25% from 2010 to 2022. The French firm’s flagship eco-factory is in Morocco, where its Dacia plant draws on renewable energy supplied by an innovative biomass heating plant fuelled by olive pits and wood, the ash by-product from which is then used for agriculture. 

Such innovations will undoubtedly continue, but the industry faces a new challenge: to reduce the sizeable CO2 footprint produced by the batteries used to power supposedly emission-free EVs. 

For this reason, car makers increasingly talk of well-to-wheel CO2 footprints. By way of example, a VW e-Golf needs to be driven 77,000 miles before its CO2 footprint is lower than that of a diesel Golf, while BMW says a 42kWh i3’s advantage versus a BMW 118d “is 15% over the whole cycle of sourcing materials, supply chains, production (including the battery), usage period and recycling when charged with EU-average electricity”. The firm adds that the figure is “almost 50% less” if the i3 is charged with green electricity during its usage period. Despite the dramatic improvement when using renewables, the need to reduce the CO2 impact of battery manufacture remains a pressing issue. 

When the impact of component production, transportation logistics and all of the associated activities required to make, distribute and sell a car are taken into account, there remains plenty of scope for reducing the 0.7 to 0.4 tonnes of CO2 emitted during a vehicle’s production.

Read more

Join the debate

Comments
5

LP in Brighton

19 September 2019

I'm sure that all the figures quoted are for car production, or assembly. they are probably just a fraction of the all inclusive CO2 figures for the total manufacturing process including production and transportation of the thousands of constituant parts. I don't doubt that the manufacturers have made some progress, but I suspect this is a lot of greenwash to hide the real environmental cost of car manufacturing.  But then the industry has already shown itself to be pretty good at cheating, so what do we expect? 

CarNut170

19 September 2019
LP in Brighton wrote:

I'm sure that all the figures quoted are for car production, or assembly. they are probably just a fraction of the all inclusive CO2 figures for the total manufacturing process including production and transportation of the thousands of constituant parts. I don't doubt that the manufacturers have made some progress, but I suspect this is a lot of greenwash to hide the real environmental cost of car manufacturing.  But then the industry has already shown itself to be pretty good at cheating, so what do we expect? 

CO2 intensive production processes are a problem everywhere - but least in automotive as they've had such a laser focus on CO2 reduction for such a long period.

The major concern has to be the damage sourcing lithium is doing to the planet, sourcing requiring ever more CO2 as we have to keep digging deeper - because it's a substantially limited resource on earth.

.

Production CO2-wise, the biggest sins are actually in the fashion and electronics industries. 

Apple have one of the largest footprints, due to their making devices obsolete every 6-months needlessly.

Consumers are the enablers of these companies - and the ones that need to change.

fakaza2018

19 September 2019

top gospel songs 2019gospel christmas songs 2018best gospel songs 2019kelly price gospel songs2019 gospel songsnew gospel songs 2019best black gospel songs all timefantasia gospel songssam cooke gospel songsfred hammond songsold school black gospel songsoromo gospel songsyoutube gospel christmas songsbest black gospel songsblack gospel praise worship songsold school gospel songsnigerian gospel songswhitney houston gospel songsgospel songs about heaven2018 gospel songscountry gospel songsunstoppable gospel songbohemian rhapsody gospel songgospel song deliver meeverything will be alrightyou know my name gospel songsmile gospel songtake me to the rivergospel song he knows my namesomeday lyricshe knows my namehallelujah lyricsmention gospel songso amazing gospel songwant he do it gospel song lyricsone day at a timevictory gospel songblack gospel songssouls anchoredthere is a balm in gilead gospel songqueen naija gospel songkanye west gospel songwant he do it gospel song lyricswalking in victory gospel songswahili gospel songsalan jackson precious memorieshow great is our God lyricsjust a closer walk with theeghetto gospelloretta lynn gospel songsdonnie mcclurkin songsdonnie mcclurkinhank williams gospel songslatest gospel songssouthern gospel groupskanye gospel songsblessed assurance

fakaza2018

Ivor Parker

19 September 2019
Well, then, your recent e-SUV mega-test had the Jag iPace at 2.5 miles per kWh.
UK electric is very largely generated from gas at 500gCO2 per kWh.
That Jag result works out at 125gCO2 per km.
Good, but no way low carbon. My diesel Merc averages The same result, with none of the other carry-on.

fleabane

19 September 2019

I wonder what the real figures are?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week