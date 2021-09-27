BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK fuel companies predict end to crisis within days
UP NEXT
Polestar valued at $20bn as plans for public listing confirmed

UK fuel companies predict end to crisis within days

Panic-buying motorists run pumps dry across the UK, but leading suppliers anticipate quick return to normality
News
3 mins read
27 September 2021

The UK's leading fuel suppliers have issued a joint statement regarding the current inavailability of petrol and diesel across the country, forecasting an imminent end to the crisis.

BP, Shell, Esso Petroleum/ExxonMobil, Wincanton and Hoyer Petrolog UK are among the companies to comment on the shortage. Yesterday (26 September) the government confirmed plans to temporarily relax competition laws to allow affected firms to better allocate supply to areas with no fuel, caused by a shortage of HGV drivers impacting the fuel logistics network.  

“There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country," they said.

Related articles

“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would.

“We remain enormously grateful to all forecourt staff and HGV drivers for working tirelessly to maintain supplies during this time.”

The build-up of queues at fuel stations around the UK has prompted government and industry leaders to urge motorists not to "panic buy", as there's no shortage of fuel itself.

Nonetheless, transport secretary Grant Shapps previously suggested to ITV News that suitably qualified army personnel could be drafted in to drive fuel tankers on a short-term basis until a longer-term solution to the HGV driver shortage can be implemented. 

It is understoof this is no longer being planned, but Shapps has vowed to "move heaven and earth" to get fuel tankers moving around the country again and said the situation would be "smoothed out relatively quickly".

His words came as the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) warned drivers to keep a quarter-tank of fuel in their car in case refilling becomes impossible – a possibility that Shapps played down by saying that the issue hasn't "impacted on people's everyday lives". 

The president of the AA, Edmund King, concurred: "There's no shortage of fuel and thousands of forecourts are operating normally, with just a few suffering temporary supply-chain problems.

"Fridays and the weekend always tend to be busier on forecourts as drivers either combine filling up with shopping runs, prepare for weekend trips or refuel for the start of the new working week.

"Drivers should not fill up outside their normal routines because, even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open."

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

BP’s head of UK retail, Hanna Hofer, said last week it was vital that the government understood the "urgency of the situation”, which has been said to be "bad, very bad”, ITV News reported. 

Motorway service stations have been prioritised to maintain a normal level of fuel, but many forecourts won't be restocked for one-and-a-half days per week. 

Paul Scully, government minister for small business, said: “We're concerned about BP and other sectors where we're hearing those stresses coming to bear. 

"This is why we're having regular conversations: to see what the government can do to increase testing, to increase the supply of drivers and bring drivers back. We also want to see what the industry/sector can do for themselves.”

READ MORE

BP Pulse charging network to double in size by 2030

From the boardroom: BP's head of future mobility on biofuels and EV adoption

BP Chargemaster nets £21m Police Scotland EV charging deal

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,990
46,031miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,990
45,472miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
59,565miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,808miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Chevrolet Aveo 1.2 Ls 5dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
32,184miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
19
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 27 September 2021

@TStag, Brexit ballderdash strikes again!, like the other theory, that there is a lot of unsold fuel in massive tanks going to waste, so, create a idea there's a shortage,and hey presto!, you've got drivers queuing up like there a War on and fuel is rationed, drivers have been fighting each other, damaging cars etc.

TStag 26 September 2021
Brexit is turning us into the UKSSR, inflation is going crazy and stagflation beckons. Madness!
TStag 26 September 2021
Brexit is turning us into the UKSSR, inflation is going crazy and stagflation beckons. Madness!

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

View all latest drives