BP Chargemaster nets £21m Police Scotland EV charging deal

"Largest deal of its kind" will bring over 1000 charging points to 265 locations across Scotland
8 October 2020

BP Chargemaster has secured what it describes as "the largest ever deal of its kind in the UK" to supply 1000 electric vehicle chargers for use by Police Scotland. 

The contract, worth up to £21 million, allows the infrastructure firm to deploy chargers at 265 locations across Scotland, including 35 150kW 'ultra-fast' chargers. Scottish firm WGM engineering will help with the roll-out of the chargers, which are solely to be used for police vehicles. 

At the same time, Police Scotland has ordered 180 examples of the 64kWh Hyundai Kona Electric - one of the largest EV fleet orders for a European police force. The cars are planned to be delivered between October and March 2021. Police Scotland already runs a number of plug-in models. 

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said of the BP Chargemaster deal: "Police Scotland's Fleet strategy is highly ambitious, with the aim of having the UK's first ultra-low emission blue light fleet by 2030. This substantial contract marks a major step forward towards that goal by making ULEVs accessible to more of our officers and staff."

BP Chargemaster already has a contract to roll out charging infrastructure for the Scottish Ambulance Service. So far 35 sites have been completed, with another 34 underway. 

artill

8 October 2020

Does it really cost over £20,000 to install each charger? 

