Leapmotor plans to start building its new B10 crossover in Spain by the end of the year as part of a push to strengthen its footing in the European market.
The B10 – which is now also offered with a range-extender powertrain – is the Stellantis-backed Chinese firm's third European-market model, following the larger C10 and T03 city car and is currently built alongside them at the company's main factory in Jinhua, China.
