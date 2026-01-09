BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stellantis priming Spanish plant to build Leapmotor B10 for Europe

Spanish production line will open by the end of the year, boosting brand's push into Europe

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
9 January 2026

Leapmotor plans to start building its new B10 crossover in Spain by the end of the year as part of a push to strengthen its footing in the European market.

The B10 – which is now also offered with a range-extender powertrain – is the Stellantis-backed Chinese firm's third European-market model, following the larger C10 and T03 city car and is currently built alongside them at the company's main factory in Jinhua, China. 

