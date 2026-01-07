Vauxhall has sponsored Team GB ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics, kicking off a new campaign to emphasise its Britishness and boost the emotional appeal of the brand.
It is Vauxhall’s first sponsorship of a major national sports team since 2018’s football World Cup, which marked the end of a seven-year deal in which it backed England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
