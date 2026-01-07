BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall goes big on Britishness to boost emotional appeal

New partnership with Team GB is first step in emphasising brand's identity to improve sales

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 January 2026

Vauxhall has sponsored Team GB ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics, kicking off a new campaign to emphasise its Britishness and boost the emotional appeal of the brand.

It is Vauxhall’s first sponsorship of a major national sports team since 2018’s football World Cup, which marked the end of a seven-year deal in which it backed England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

