Car makers again missed the UK’s mandated target for electric vehicle sales in 2025, despite slashing EV prices by more than £5.5 billion in self-administered discounts, raising further questions from the country’s largest trade body on whether the scheme is still fit for purpose.

The UK recorded a record number of EV sales last year (473,340) – and overall new car sales surpassed two million registrations for the first time since 2019 – but its 23.4% market share was 92,354 sales short of reaching the UK’s mandated 28% target. Since it was introduced in 2024, the target has yet to be hit.