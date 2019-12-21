The secret world of Aston Martin's camouflage wrapping

Blame the zebra. Possibly. There’s a theory their black and white stripes evolved to confuse predators, who’d be dazzled by the jarring lines and left unable to work out which way said zebra was heading. The idea is disputed by some, but that hasn’t stopped ‘dazzle camouflage’ being applied elsewhere: in the First World War, allied forces painted battleships with bright, bold stripes to bewilder German U-boat commanders.

When a car starts testing in public, designers have to accept it’s going to be spotted; the camouflage wrap is about hiding the details. “It gives us breathing space,” says Holgate. It’s not just about ensuring the reveal remains a surprise: intellectual property of key design features of cars will be patented, so firms need to keep those designs under wraps until that process is completed.

With a car such as the DBX, when the first prototypes left the factory Holgate admits “it was obvious it was our first SUV on the road”. Which leads us to how camouflage wrap has developed: firms know the machines will be photographed, appearing online and in the likes of Autocar. So the wrap has become “a great moving billboard to showcase us, our logo and even our partners,” says Holgate. “It’s all part of building anticipation.”

Aston first used bespoke camouflage on the latest Vantage, with Holgate developing “crazy criss-cross stripes” that were inspired by both the firm’s old logo and dazzle-patterened battleships. They also switched from black and white to the distinctive green that featured on the Vantage GTE racing car. “It was a chance to really like the road and track versions,” adds Holgate.

The Vantage wrap was used for the first DBX test hack, but when the first ‘proper’ prototype began testing “it felt a nice point to make a step-change in terms of the camouflage to show the development of the car”.

This time Holgate took the DBX name and re-imagined it in the style of an off-road tyre tread. Holgate admits there’s no exact science to the design, beyond creating something with sharp edges and patterns that will distort the true shape of the car.

“The goal is to trick the eyes,” says Holgate. “We create a tile pattern than we print it out on A0 vinyl sheets. When wrapped on the car the scale and different angles cut across the feature lines, making it really hard to read the actual shape.”

Holgate designs wraps using 2D images, sometimes completing a single 3D render as a proof of concept. Once the vinyl sheets are stuck on the car, partner logos and other design elements are added.