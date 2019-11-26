Aston Martin creates ultra-exclusive DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition

Aston Martin’s Q bespoke division has created an ultra-exclusive DBS Superleggera special edition to celebrate 50 years since Concorde first took to the skies.

Made in association with British Airways, the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition features a number of visual enhancements inside and out and is limited to just 10 examples, all sold through Aston Martin Bristol - down the road from where British Concorde manufacturing took place.

External alterations include a painted livery using British Airways colours on the roof strake, spoiler and rear diffuser. A black carbonfibre roof sports the silhouette of the supersonic jet.

There are neat details, too, including new side strakes milled from solid aluminium, the British Airways ‘Speedmarque’ logo in chrome on the front wings, a black ‘Q by Aston Martin’ wing badge and even the authentic aircraft identifier number of the flagship of the Concorde fleet (G-BOAC) on the body behind the doors. Inspection plates are signed by Aston CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways chairman Alex Cruz.