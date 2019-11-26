Aston Martin creates ultra-exclusive DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition

Aston Martin’s Q bespoke division has created an ultra-exclusive DBS Superleggera special edition to celebrate 50 years since Concorde first took to the skies.
Made in association with British Airways, the DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition features a number of visual enhancements inside and out and is limited to just 10 examples, all sold through Aston Martin Bristol - down the road from where British Concorde manufacturing took place.
External alterations include a painted livery using British Airways colours on the roof strake, spoiler and rear diffuser. A black carbonfibre roof sports the silhouette of the supersonic jet.
There are neat details, too, including new side strakes milled from solid aluminium, the British Airways ‘Speedmarque’ logo in chrome on the front wings, a black ‘Q by Aston Martin’ wing badge and even the authentic aircraft identifier number of the flagship of the Concorde fleet (G-BOAC) on the body behind the doors. Inspection plates are signed by Aston CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways chairman Alex Cruz.
Join the debate
Symanski
Missed opportunity.
Another missed opportunity to fix the DBS and get some sales in.
When will they fix the V8 Vantage, the disaster that's been blamed for poor results at Aston?
In short, when will they fire Marek Reichman and get a better designer at Aston?
scrap
Symanski wrote:
The DBS is easily my favourite of the current Astons (although not in this spec). I agree that the Vantage is curiously unsatisfying but how would you fix it? It's lost all the beauty and charm of its predecessor.
xxxx
BOOM
Undecided on what is the tackier 'sonic boom' or 'Mach Meter' graphics. Only AM's share price can sink lower than this tat.
hackjo
Astons have really lost their
Astons have really lost their appeal to me since the new designer took over.
As for this model, what utter tasteless tat.
Overdrive
Gigantic grills are us!
Blimey, that is one huge gob on that DBS! That said, I'll takes it looks over any McLaren any of day of the week.
Paul Dalgarno
Kind of cool, but too much in places
I like the colours, and some of the touches. But it's gone over the "taste" threshold in some areas.
I do miss Concorde and what it stood for though (fabulous engineering regardless of commercial viability), so maybe this is just a nice reminder. Used air miles on a one way trip in the last year of Concorde, and it was fabulous.
Rodester
Wow!
What next, the BA pilot strike edition?
