BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Range Rover Sport EV takes shape ahead of 2025 launch
UP NEXT
German tuner Techart gives Porsche 911 Turbo S up to 789bhp

Range Rover Sport EV takes shape ahead of 2025 launch

Four Range Rover EVs and two all-new electric Jaguars will be launched by 2026
Felix Page
News
5 mins read
8 March 2024

An electric version of the Range Rover Sport is due to be revealed later this year as a high-powered and highly luxurious rival to the likes of the Lotus Eletre and upcoming electric Porsche Cayenne.

It is one of six electric cars that JLR plans to launch by 2026 across the Land Rover and Jaguar line-ups.

When ex-CEO Thierry Bolloré presented the company’s radical Reimagine transformation strategy exactly three years ago, the plan was to launch six electric Land Rover models and at least one electric Jaguar by that point.

Related articles

But the company has now reworked its electrification plan slightly to enable further development time and cater to shifts in consumer demand.

Current CEO Adrian Mardell told reporters on a recent call that slowing down will ensure the new cars arrive on the market in the best form possible.

He said: “We talked about six Land Rovers by 2026. The reality is we’re likely to have six JLR products by 2026. We’re taking our time to make sure we put the best vehicles we’ve ever developed into the marketplace with that new technology.”

According to Mardell, the EV delays will not have a significant impact on JLR’s operations. He said: “We’re a little slower than we said three years ago. That really isn’t a business challenge for us today, for those other dynamics in the marketplace, and we’re fully committed to the macro schedule: every product will be electrified by the end of the decade.”

Under the revised plans, the four electric Land Rover models being launched by 2026 will be the electric Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – both based on the versatile MLA platform that underpins the current combustion models – and two smaller SUVs based on the new EMA platform, thought to be replacements for the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Velar.

The flagship Range Rover EVs will be built in Solihull, while their more compact siblings will come from JLR’s factory in Halewood, Merseyside, where work has begun to prepare for EV production by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX
subari crosstrek review 2024 01 front tracking
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek
1 Audi Q4 E tron 2021 RT hero front
Audi Q4 E-tron
8
Audi Q4 E-tron
kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
range rover 2022 001 tracking front

Land Rover Range Rover

Is the Mk5 Range Rover better than not only all its peers, but all its predecessors too? We find out

Read our review
Back to top

An EV replacement for the Discovery Sport and a new entry-level Defender model are also set to be launched on this platform in the coming years.

One of the two electric Jaguars arriving by 2026, meanwhile, will be a rapid four-door GT. The other is set to be a large, luxurious SUV in the vein of the Bentley Bentayga. Both will be based on a bespoke Jaguar architecture called JEA and the brand will follow up with a BMW i7- rivalling luxury saloon on this platform shortly afterwards.

However, the reinvention of the Jaguar brand will not come before Land Rover’s EV lineup has taken shape, according to Mardell’s outline.

“The BEV going into MLA will be the next big thing,” he said, referring to the launch of the two electric Range Rover models, “and then our mid-range all-electric Land Rovers [EMA] will come next and then Jaguar.

“Now the engineering cadence is coming, that won’t change. You can expect Jaguar within 12 months of our EMA launch, which will be within 12 months of our MLA launch.”

Advertisement
Back to top

The company’s roadmap shuffling comes as hype builds for the electric Range Rover, due later this year. More than 16,000 interested buyers have already signed up to the waiting list ahead of the official market launch in the coming months.

JLR remains tight-lipped on precise technical specifications but has revealed certain elements of its make-up, which will be carried over to the electric Range Rover Sport shortly afterwards.

Chief among these attributes is a four-wheel drive powertrain that will give the same “go-anywhere” capability as the combustion Range Rovers – including the ability to wade at depths of up to 850mm.

It will also give straight-line performance that is “comparable” to today’s V8, which tops out at 626bhp in the new Range Rover Sport SV ) to give a 0-62mph time of just 3.8sec – almost as quick as the Aston Martin DB12.

Emulating this broad spread of abilities is crucial to the success of the new electric Range Rovers, said Mardell, hinting that the cars could even be slightly delayed to allow engineers to refine the package.

“That’s essential for us, and if that takes a few more months to get to that point, then the team will be allowed to get to that point, because we can’t put these wonderful new products in the marketplace that loses some of the magic that we have in those vehicles today,” said Mardell.

Advertisement
Back to top

Just as important is making sure both the electric Range Rovers have the EV performance credentials to allow them to compete effectively in an increasingly crowded segment.

We know that 800V charging hardware will be fitted to enable rapid top-ups – with a maximum speed likely to be north of 270kW – but precise details of the battery size and chemistry remain under wraps.

It is also still unclear whether the electric Range Rover duo will share any of their drivetrain componentry with any BMW models, in line with a partnership the two firms struck in 2019 to collaborate on the development of new electric drive units.

Notably, the similarly sized and positioned BMW iX is available with a range of twinmotor powertrains, offering from 326bhp to 619bhp – not too dissimilar to the range of outputs offered by today’s ICE Range Rover models – but there has been no word from either party on whether these will (or can) be carried over.

As suggested by preview images of its full-sized sibling, the electric Range Rover Sport will not look dramatically different from today’s car. Instead, it will be marked out by subtle flourishes that nod to its electric innards – a blanked off grille, bespoke wheel designs, subtle EV badges and unique paint options among them.

The MLA architecture was designed from the ground up to accommodate both combustion and pure-electric powertrains, so there needn’t be any significant structural revisions, and the interior is expected to be all but identical to today’s car as a result.

However, it will be more expensive than its fuel-burning sibling, in a bid to ensure the Range Rover model line’s healthy profit margins are sustained even with the introduction of a more costly EV variant.

Taking into account the current car’s pricing structure, and that of its rivals, the Range Rover Sport EV is likely to nudge six figures, even in base form.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Land Rover Range Rover cars for sale

Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 TD V8 Westminster Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£10,450
126,857miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 D300 MHEV Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£48,980
48,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 2.0 P400e 13.1kWh Westminster Black Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£53,490
32,181miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 5.0 V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£28,495
80,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER DIESEL ESTATE 3.0 D300 MHEV Vogue SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£54,901
13,056miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 D300 MHEV Westminster Black Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£57,990
17,256miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr LWB
2016
£49,950
23,297miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Vogue Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,995
66,960miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£29,990
73,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 2079 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
dpm 8 March 2024

Just been reading a report of an electric Jaguar whose brakes failed on M62 and driver was unable to stop car as it went up to 100mph. he called police who used tpac method to stop car.

Hardly inspires confidence in the increasing use of software to control a vehicle.

Rods 8 March 2024

Shame... I was hoping for a first glimpse of the upcoming Jaguar GT EV this year. Seems like this is now a couple of years away at least. It's all very odd - 2026 will be almost 10 years since Jaguar introduced a new car. Let's hope it isn't delayed into 2027. The Thierry Bolloré "Reimagine" strategy sucks...

Latest Reviews

kgm torress evx review 2024 01
KGM Torres EVX
7
KGM Torres EVX
subari crosstrek review 2024 01 front tracking
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek
1 Audi Q4 E tron 2021 RT hero front
Audi Q4 E-tron
8
Audi Q4 E-tron
kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e

View all car reviews