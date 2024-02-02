First pictures: 2024 Range Rover Electric shown in full

The new electric Range Rover has been all but revealed as final-stage testing gets under way ahead of its launch later this year.

New images show JLR's second production EV testing in the Arctic Circle – following a year of component and virtual tests – where temperatures fall as low as -40deg C.

Unusually, the Range Rover EV has been shown completely uncamouflaged - a decision made to "underline the build quality of the initial prototypes", according to JLR.

Painted all in black and without the contrasting matt trim elements that JLR has previously suggested will mark out the EV powertrain, the prototype looks all but identical to the ICE Range Rover that has been on sale since 2022.

JLR said these new images show how the prototype's "modernist design language stays true to the Range Rover bloodline", suggesting that the Range Rover Electric – as it is officially named – will only be subtly differentiated from the straight-six, V8 and plug-in hybrid derivatives.

Mercedes-Benz is taking a similar approach with the electric version of the G-Class, which will be revealed this week at the Beijing motor show, and is tipped to remain largely identical to the fuel-burning variants.

The focus at this stage of the Range Rover Electric's development programme is said to be the performance of its gearbox, electric motors and electronics in extreme conditions. JLR highlighted that this is the first car to use a battery and electric drive unit (EDU) assembled in-house.

The company also revealed that, rather than a conventional ABS-based traction control system, the new EV uses new software to precisely manage slip at each wheel - claiming to have reduced the "torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 milliseconds, to as little as one millisecond". As a result, "traction is maximised on all surfaces with exceptional response and composed refinement, significantly enhancing the Range Rover drive experience".