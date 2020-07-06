In pursuit of Britain's best driving roads

When it is your job to convey the passion and joy of driving, it’s a problem when that thrill is no longer easy to achieve. I live in the south-east of England, and whatever the car, driving in this part of the country is not a lot of fun. Short journeys in mileage can be epic in time taken. And even when the traffic is not at a standstill it’s so dense that overtaking and making progress is almost impossible. Speed limits and cameras I can cope with; there is little one can do with congestion.
But I’ve not given up, it has just required a shift in attitude and approach. To really enjoy driving in 2019 you will have to make an effort, almost by recreating a past in which families would ‘take the car out for a drive’ as a recreational pursuit on weekends. If you live where I live that means travelling some distance to find great roads, and while it might be a bit of a slog to get to them, it’s worth it when you arrive.
To prove the point I’ve asked a quartet of colleagues to name their favourite roads and I shall go and drive them. Andrew Frankel, Dan Prosser, Matt Prior and Richard Bremner have each come up with a strip of asphalt that is fixed in their memories; place where they’ve had memorable drives often in unforgettable cars.
What car to take? Not a supercar. Cars such as McLaren’s 720S and Ferrari’s 488GTB are too fast, too stressful, too big and too unsubtle. My first choice was an Alpine A110, but that was out of the question because photographer Luc Lacey would like to take at least some of his kit. So we’re driving a Ford Fiesta ST – not because we’re trying to be particularly worthy or down to earth, but because it is a supremely good car that I know, from driving it on its launch in France, will be perfect. To prove the point that effort is required, my first task is to drive to Inverness airport to pick up Lacey from where we will proceed to Matt Prior’s road of choice: the A82 from Fort William through Glencoe.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Cruise control?!
My right foot is my cruise control, have driven the A9 countless times and the only problem is?, the ones who ignore the Camera.
Zeddy
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Yep, imagine trying to save lives on a very notorious road!
Will86
Wales for me
I've driven three out of four (not done the North Yorkshire moors) but I certainly wouldn't be in a hurry to go back to the B5305 in Cumbria. Mostly straight, not much scenery and the last time I did it, a terrible road surface. Add in growing darkness and a risk of ice and it wasn't fun at all. The A82 between Glencoe and Fort William is stunning, but more for the scenery than the driving experience and at this time of year, winter tyres are very desireable. The gem is the B4391 in Wales. Quiet road, plenty of bends and nice scenery. The catch? Watch out for sheep over every crest.
Landie
Drove past and missed one of my favourites
The A701 Moffat to Edinburgh from the A74 (M), what a brilliant driving road, almost always deserted too...
Zeddy
Landie wrote:
Grey Mare's Tail!
Zeddy
Oh! That's the A708...
Oh! That's the A708...
Sonic
Lake district
ralphsmall
Great Roads
drove the military road by General Wade from Grantown on Spey via Braemar and reckon it is the best road I’ve ever driven about 80 miles if I recall and well worth the detour rather than the boring A 9
AMG man
Reality...
Yes, as a motoring enthusiast who also lives in the Southeast, it’s tough. A surprisingly depressing article. I guess that’s just reality for millions of us nowadays.....
madmac
I am from Stranraer and lived
I am from Stranraer and lived in Inverness for some years.There are many good roads in the Southwest that are underappreciated, from the highest village in Scotland,Wanlockhead,across the M74 straight southwest through New Galloway to the A75, but avoid the A75 and take the side roads over the moors and come down via New Luce.Great empty roads except for tractors and sheep,via the Penwhirn Reservoir and Glenwhilly down to Loch Ryan.Best time on the old A9 from Perth to Inverness was 2 hours in a TR6 and an Avenger Tiger 2.
