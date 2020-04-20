Island Rover: back to Land Rover's roots in a Range Rover Velar

We engage ‘sand’ mode, allowing readier distribution of torque between the axles and more aggressive throttle – momentum is key. Run-up room is limited, but with a generous squirt of unleaded, we’re off. It feels like driving through butter – we’re clipping along, but I can feel our kinetic energy seeping into the sand. Over the ledge, then more throttle, the engine roaring as I aim for the top corner of the dune while keeping steering inputs soft. The Velar pounds on up, and for a moment all I can see is sky, before we crest the summit safely. So safely, in fact, that we HDC our way back down and do it again. Heads is impressed – as am I.
In search of further challenge, Kilchoman’s production manager, Robin Bignal, leads us to an old track that’s been reclaimed by marshland and is now marked as a dead end. He thinks the gravelly surface between the reeds should still be hard enough to drive on, but the peat-tinted water obscures it, and Lacey’s wellies aren’t high enough to make sure. Our wading limit is 600mm, exceeding the Defender’s by 100mm, so another metaphorical finger pokes the air and we go for it. An uncanny sloshing noise invades the cabin, but traction and water resistance are well up to scratch as the Velar trudges along the sodden lane, the central mohawk of reeds springing up behind.
The Velar impressively acquitted, we say grateful goodbyes then head to the airport for Lacey’s flight home. But before turning into the terminal, we decide to visit Big Strand, a seven-mile beach bordering the runway. At its north end is the River Laggan, as waded by Spencer Wilks in his ‘Velar’ 51 years ago. We’ve been trying to arrange access to Laggan Estate all day, but the owner isn’t forthcoming. We can, at least, visit the river mouth.
It takes longer to reach than expected, and time is short. We ford the river, but the Velar barely flinches, so I suggest driving upstream for some deeper wading. We again break the cardinal rule of off-roading by not fully appraising the obstacle ahead (and another, by driving into the current), but we’re up against it, and we’ve got this far, right?
It goes well… until it doesn’t, when our nearside wheels sink into the saturated sand, and no amount of coaxing, mode-wrangling, traction-toggling or ‘low-traction launch’ setting can shake us free. Would the optional Active Rear Locking Differential (another multi-plate clutch job) have helped? Possibly. But even the gamekeeper’s Defender struggles in the same spot, so possibly not. We’re dragged out by the farmer – a recovery necessitated by over-ambition above anything else.
The Apprentice
Another mention? Amazing how
Another mention? Amazing how much attention a manufacturer with 4.5% market share is worthy of.
@ The Apprentice
Ha Ha, I was just thinking the same....Chas Hallett working overtime with his old buddies!
I note that as feared, it is too wide....when will manufacturers learn that unless there is to be a complete revamp of every road and lane in the UK, wider isnt better!
Make a note of the reg No. -DE (or is it OE?), 67 EKJ -of that Velar if you are considering buying one. When that car comes on the market as an ex demo it will be a nightmare....Land Rover electrics and systems are screwy enough without having been bathed in salt water!
I am pretty sure that even if I were in the market for a Velar....and I am definitely not....(awful bloody stylised thing for those of the showy persuasion), I wouldnt be paying mid £60k's for a vehicle with a poxy 4 cylinder engine! Whatever the power output.
Jeans Beetle
The Apprentice wrote:
And always Autocar fails to mention the terrible reliablity Range Rover have for such a supposedly premium brand. Thev've come near to botton in Power Survey's, Which surveys etc for years.
eseaton
100% advertisment.
4.5%
3 Prievious articles were on Porsche, Lotus and a McLaren, should these manufacturers be ignored to?
eseaton
Ignored? What are you saying?
I'm not saying it
Read the first 2 posts
eseaton
Ok, understood. Yes I agree,
Ok, understood. Yes I agree, market share should not drive Autocar content.
However investigation, independent opinion and balanced criticism certainly should. This article provides none of those.
Peter Cavellini
Not sure yet....
I pass by one a couple of times a week on my Taxi run and this one is in Red Cross White and I have to say from front it’s like it’s got a big old double chin, it’s aint pretty at all!
Luap
Car looks nice.. But Islay looks beautiful! I must visit..
