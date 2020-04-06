A road trip in Britain's cheapest used car

Rule two ties into the first: the car must have at least three months’ MOT. It would be no good buying a cheap old snotter, have its test run the following week and be left with something that required costly remedial work to get it going again.
The third rule said the car in question must be relatively close to home. At this price point, all the way down on the seabed, where it’s murky and the only living creatures use bioluminescence to navigate their way through the mire, every conceivable cost becomes a significant one. If you insist on buying a coffee on the way to the transaction, for instance, you have effectively added a few percentage points to the overall cost of the car. This will not do. Similarly, it would be folly to pick out a car at £150, then spend half that again travelling across the country to collect it.
Finally, says our rulebook, the car must be legitimately for sale via a public forum. Buying your gran’s old Polo for £20 absolutely does not count.
In light of all of the above, then, this Micra – from where I’m sitting, at least - really is the cheapest used car in the country. I spotted the classified ad within an hour or so of it being posted (Gumtree is the place to look for really filthy old sheds) and – would you believe it? – the car was a mere four miles from home. It was listed at £250, which was far too rich for me. I sent a message to the vendor bidding £190, desperate to bag it for something beginning with a one. He simply would not budge below £200. Oh well. Within 12 hours, P289 BUX was mine.
Other costs? I paid £85.25 for six months’ tax and bought a few litres of coolant to top up the reservoir. Let’s call it £300 all in, with insurance on top. Allow me to give you a brief walk-around. Rust is bubbling away here and there, not least near the rear numberplate. There are many scuff and scrape marks on the bumpers. The sills are pretty rotten. The lacquer is coming away quite enthusiastically on each flank, like peeling sunburnt skin. P289 BUX is best viewed from a distance of 20 yards, from where you can’t really spot those flaws but instead appreciate the Micra’s adorable two-bubble shape.
The interior is in remarkable nick, thanks in part to the seats having been covered for the past few years. There’s plenty of dog hair, though, but the previous owner’s Jack Russell – as far as I can tell – must have been a mutt of notable hygiene because the cabin doesn’t smell at all bad. The car had covered precisely 136,000 miles when I collected it. The vendor had owned it for nine years, which was encouraging, and most remarkable of all, it came with 10 months’ MOT.
I could hardly believe my luck. What’s more, my mum used to have a K11 Nissan Micra, so I’d be buying a car very much like the one I was driven to school in. The K11 is an historically important hatchback too. A bit of a game-changer, in fact, and for a long time the darling of driving schools. Today, the K11 is popular with grass-track racers and grassroots rally drivers because it’s known to be tough.
SiC
There is a whole forum and
The reason this car was so cheap is because it's unfashionable and older. Those reasons don't make a car not be a car still. It's amazing how many perfectly good cars get thrown away as they're deemed worthless. UK used car prices are ridiculously low - especially compared to the rest of Europe.
Infact we have a thread dedicated to £200 and less cars for sale around the web. Found here: http://autoshite.com/topic/17679-drive-away-for-£200-the-cheapest-of-cheap-shite-thread/page-24
pitfield
It comes up £575 retail and
It comes up £575 retail and £50 trade on CAP so you've done well at £200.
typos1
pitfield wrote:
Yeah, but he wouldnt get that for it without sorting the cosmetic stuff.
scrap
There is a real pleasure to
There is a real pleasure to be had by keeping a banger on the road - especially in heavy traffic, when you look around at your fellow motorists and realise that running a £100k luxo SUV does not make you immune to congestion.
scotty5
LOL
At Reading, it took £42 in unleaded and in a matter of moments the car’s value rocketed by 20%.
Peter Cavellini
The right idea...
I take my metaphorical Hat off to People who run Cars like these, only goes to show, if you just want transport to get you from A to B and you don’t care what make or how it looks then buying a runner for £200.00 and running it till it’s M.O.T fun’s out is the way to go, plus, as said selling it for parts might get you your money back!, a win win then?
jason_recliner
Gotta Love Nissan
Engineer's cars.
angelcyn
Bomb Proof
The amount of these little cars, there is a P plate running daily round here, is amazing, so many get passed on to siblings and then back as second cars, the engines are what we would would all like in the reliability stakes, bomb proof.
Sadly Nissan like all other manufacturers cannot seem to keep the size down and all subsequent models get bigger and bigger and negate the whole point of these cars.
Uncle Mellow
Steering...
Better to spend a little more on a later Micra with power steering. If you are used to newer cars the un-assisted steering on early Micras comes as a shock.
smallhorse
Best Car
I bought a 1998 Micra from the wonderful Facebook Marketplace for £250 earlier this year. 1.3 GX which means electric windows, a sunroof, heated rear windscreen. Automatic with just 38K on the clocks.
Massive dent down the side, filled with all kinds of 'chinese' car accessories, lots of scrapes over the body and a broken radio. But with 1 years MOT, and it drives wonderfully - I took it.
Never faulted me, great little car - even towed an MR-2 with it!
