How we'd design our dream car

If you’re reading this, I guarantee you’ve done it. Whether at school, on holiday, while bored at work, you’ve sat down and designed your own ideal car. How much power, how much performance, how much weight and so on.
But today the desire to pen the perfect car seems stronger than ever. You don’t need me to tell you that we are at the end of an era, that all we’ve taken for granted about the way cars are built throughout our lifetimes will shortly become no more than history. Electric cars are coming and I think most of us know that if they are to deliver true driving pleasure, it will come in a form that, as yet, is unknown to us. Even the best of them, the Jaguar I-Pace in my book, is at best a competent and characterful device employed in a transportational role.
So now, and while I still can, I’m going to design my ideal car, right here on this page in front of you. No one will agree with all the decisions I make, few with most, most with few, and some with none; but that doesn’t really matter, any more than does the fact that no one but a very well-resourced lunatic would actually try to manufacture such a car. This is my little fantasy, untroubled by issues like homologation and whether there is even a market for such a car, which, without a posh brand name behind it, there certainly would not be.
What’s the first question? Has to be how much, doesn’t it? It’s so tempting just to duck the issue and design a carbonfibre wonder-car with beryllium brakes, but that’s too easy. The car has to be within the reach of the merely quite well off, not the absolutely stinking rich. So I’m going to aim for an £80,000 list price, and spec it accordingly.
artill
This is a fun game. I will go for a mid front engined coupe, ideally the size of a TVR Cerbera. In fact i dont mind if it even looks like a Cerbera. The engine however should be a Chevy small block V8. Light weight, reliable, and powerful enough (those craving more than 350BHP/ton can always have a supercharger). The gearbox needs to be a 6 speed manual. Suspension is to be on the comfortable side of things, so i can drive for 8 hours at a time if needed without issue. A modern form of Webasto sun roof would be nice. A top quality sound system would be needed too. It will have hydraulic power steering, an old fashioned manual hand brake and real clocks in its dash. I want an 80 Litre fuel tank too, so i can drive all day without stopping if i want to.
I want to farm out the manufacture to Lexus, so it will last longer than i will. Now, if someone wants to make one for under £100,000 i will order it today
jameshobiecat
Several aspects of my perfect car require next to no though, manual gearbox, rwd and a supercharged 6 cylinder petrol engine in the front (v12s are lovely but a bit excessive and turbos just don't offer the throttle response), 360-400bhp will be plenty.
I need a back seat capable of carrying adults occasionally, rear doors for strapping kids in and a hatchback type boot for loading stuff, so a 5door fastback / coupe it is. I want to be able to park it reasonably easily so it should be less than 4.8m long.
Suspension wise I'll want two valve adaptive dampers to give the greatest possible range of comfort on long journeys and tight body control when pressing on, the dsc will have several settings to allow some slip whilst maintaining a safety net.
Finally it should look stunning and elegant, but not brash; and have an Italian badge on the bonnet, Alfa Romeo or Maserati should do it.
I think I've just described something between a BMW 4 series GT and the now cancelled Alfa GTV (but with manual gearboxes).
Add your comment