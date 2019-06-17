Toyota wins Le Mans again despite late drama

Toyota took full advantage of its open goal to win a second consecutive Le Mans 24 Hours on Sunday. But even without opposition in the top LMP1 hybrid class the Japanese manufacturer offered a story befitting its 30-year drama-filled epic at the great endurance race.

The #7 entry driven by Briton Mike Conway, Komui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez comprehensively outpaced the #8 sister TS050 Hybrid driven by Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima from the first qualifying session on Wednesday evening until one minute before 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Lopez had just pitted with just over an hour to go of the 24 hours, when a sensor reported a puncture to his front-right Michelin. As it turned out it, was his right-rear tyre that had failed and the Argentinian was forced to pit again – handing victory to Alonso, Buemi and Nakajima.

The victory ensures a second consecutive Le Mans victory for the trio, and also confirmed the World Endurance Championship 2018/19 ’super season’ title that would have been theirs anyway had they finished in the runner-up position they truly deserved on this occasion. It means Alonso adds a third FIA world title to the pair he won in Formula 1 with Renault back in 2005 and ’06.

The puncture robbed the #7 crew of a win that had been theirs on merit. From pole position, the crew had an edge on their team-mates and rivals, with Conway in particular putting in a performance that suggests he is the world’s top sports car driver at this moment in time. But he is yet to boast the Le Mans victory his talent deserves.