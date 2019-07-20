Farewell to the V12: celebrating the endangered engine

Sometimes it seems we’re drinking in the Last Chance saloon where engines we actually want in our cars are concerned. But, of course, we’re not. A last chance offers at least the hope of redemption, an opportunity to mend our wicked ways. But so far as the V12 engine is concerned, it’s the No Chance saloon, the place you go to get absolutely plastered before being wiped off the face of the planet.
Which is why there are so many of them. If I can be allowed to mix my metaphors, it’s called making hay while the sun shines, because everyone can see it’s about to slip beneath the horizon, never to return.
BMW has one, as does Bentley (okay, a W12 but let’s not sweat the small stuff here), Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz, such as that fitted to this S65. And let’s not forget that Cosworth has recently been commissioned to design from scratch brand-new V12s for both Aston Martin’s Valkyrie and Gordon Murray Automotive’s T.50. You’d barely believe there was a problem at all.
Straff
Start up
You've forgotten the unique sound of a V12 firing up, Andrew! The whine of the starter motor before it bursts into life.
I'm lucky to own a V12 and several V8s. Both fantastic sounding engines
eseaton
Some rare and very welcome
Well done Andrew.
I am curiously growing to dislike the AMG 4.0 turbo. Not because it is a bad engine. It is certainly effective. But there is an element of fraud about it.
It is no 6.2 V8, and certainly no V12.
