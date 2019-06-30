Homologation heroes: second-hand bargains inspired by motorsport

‘Win on Sunday, sell on Monday’ always used to be the motorsport maxim. By proving their product on the race tracks and rally stages of the world, car manufacturers hoped to lure impressed buyers into their showrooms. And, to be honest, it worked, particularly for people like you and me, who know there’s something innately satisfying about driving a car with genuine motor racing pedigree.

These days, that’s not really the case. Most motorsport campaigns are now as much a branding and marketing exercise as a true test of mettle and metal. Look at many series and most competing cars are bespoke designs aimed at meeting very strict performance and budget regulations. Just glance at the latest breed of WRC rally car or TCR tin-top for proof. The days of Group A ‘homologation specials’ have long gone.

Well, yes and no. Sift carefully through the classifieds and you’ll find plenty of cars that have been touched by motorsport magic in some way or other. Sometimes this results in a car that’s better to drive, sometimes it just adds a little desirable street cred, and sometimes it opens up the opportunity for you yourself to compete. Whatever you’re looking for, here are 14 of the top motorsport-infused buys.

BMW 320si

Years built: 2005-2006 Price now: £3500-7000

The greatest motorsport-infused BMW is the E30-generation M3, but with their prices now rising into six figures, these boxy slices of 1980s track-focused brilliance are becoming the preserve of speculators. However, there is another 3 Series that has bona fide competition pedigree and it can be bought for less than the price of a new city car: the E90-generation 320si.