New virtual Jaguar concept could preview future EVs

Jaguar has revealed a new model designed for the Gran Turismo videogame, which could offer a glimpse of its future electric sports car design.

The Vision Gran Turismo Coupé concept is the latest addition to the virtual motorsport title, and will be available for players to download from the end of December. Jaguar has expressed no intent to bring it to production in real life, however.

The concept is said to have been “designed and developed from the ground up, taking inspiration from the brand’s incredible racing lineage,” with the brand’s historic C-Type and D-Type racers listed as styling influences. The coupé’s powertrain, while not taken from any one real model, is based on that featured in the firm’s I-Type and I-Pace electric racers.

The virtual model packs a combined 1006bhp and 885lb ft from three high-output electric motors, one driving the front axle and two at the rear, which is enough to push it from 0-62mph in under two seconds, and on to a top speed of over 200mph. There has been no indication of a hypothetical range figure.