Hot hatch shootout: BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35 vs Mini JCW

With the last two generations of its 1 Series hatchback, I’d argue, BMW strayed onto the wrong side of that line. Not as far wrong, quite clearly, as Renault Sport did when it signed off a mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive, V6-powered Clio at the end of the last century. Far enough, though – albeit only by the application of a longways six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive – to have given people unrealistic expectations about the handling dynamism and driver involvement that any Golf-sized hatchback might be capable of.

And so, while some BMW die-hards may now be adrift in the various psychological stages of grief and loss about the demise of the rear-driven M140i, I’d urge them to take heart. Few who owned or drove an M140i will be moved to ululate at its funeral. There were several reasons why that car never quite toppled its various opponents in the estimations of this magazine, and strangely inert handling, leaden steering and restive body control all numbered among them. The new M135i xDrive, however – which you might say succeeds rather than directly replaces the old M140i because of its slightly lesser power output, cylinder count and nomenclative identity – is a better driver’s car than its forebear in most of the ways that should matter. This is a fact that you can’t fail to notice, as I just have, when getting it together with a close rival and an even closer platform relative.

The Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic and Mini Clubman John Cooper Works were, for different reasons, the biggest potential barriers to the market success of the new BMW M135i xDrive that I could think of during the planning of this test. They may not quite be the fast four-wheel-drive hot hatchback institutions you expected us to pit the new BMW against. But there was no Volkswagen Golf R to include because Wolfsburg’s mega-hatch is now out of production and won’t be replaced until the equivalent eighth-gen Golf is ready for the top-level performance treatment. The Ford Focus RS is long dead. An Audi S3 Sportback might have squeaked into contention had this been a straight three-way fight – and an RS3 might have blitzed all and sundry, for those who could afford one.

But how much more interesting – revealing, even – might it be to gauge this new junior performance BMW against an in-house rival that uses so many of the same mechanicals to slightly different ends, as well as against the newest, closest and fiercest of its German opponents?

Well, it was certainly revealing – not that it takes any back-to-back comparisons at all to deduce that so much fundamental mechanical change has been affected on the hot 1 Series. My word, doesn’t the smallest BMW feel different? Surprisingly perched up in its driving position, even by wider hatchback-class standards – never mind Munich’s own – it also locates your backside in an entirely different spatial relationship to the car’s axles than the long-nose, short-rumped, old-gen 1 Series used to. Is that a turn-off? When the last-gen car’s driving position used to feel so singularly low and ensconcing, I’d venture that it will be for some.